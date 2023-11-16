Who did Gemma Oaten play in Emmerdale? Character explored as actress is rushed to hospital post accident

Gemma Oaten has recently met with an accident, leading to a fracture on her elbow bone. The 39-yеar-old is wеll-known for hеr pеrformancе as Rachеl Brеcklе in thе ITV soap opеra, Emmеrdalе. Rachеl was a rеgular character in thе sеriеs and it appеarеd bеtwееn 2011 and 2015.

Oaten shared a picture on her Instagram Story showing off her injured elbow. In a deleted Story where she posted a mirror selfie with a sling, Oaten revealed that she was on her way home with her pet Ruby on the night of November 15, 2023, when she fell. She added,

"I then went to A&E and discovered I've got some nice little chips of bone off my elbow and now I've a glamorous sing & a heap of painkillers. Why am I sharing this? Well, to say – that's life! It's got it's ups & downs, but it's how you handle it that is the game changer."

Gemma shows her injured elbow (Image via gemma.oaten/Instagram)

Gemma Oaten stated that she feels blessed for the moments she has lived and the friendships she had over the years. She added that she is proud of herself for her achievements and continued,

"I'm grand, I'm feeling so positive and empowered and considering that girl I was – I am bloody delighted with the open, authentic, vulnerable, bounce back ability woman I am becoming. Life is a journey. Keep learning. You matter."

Gemma Oaten is famous for portraying Rachel Breckle in Emmerdale

Gemma Oaten has appeared in multiple TV shows since 2011, but she gained recognition for her performance in Rachel Breckle in the soap opera Emmerdale. The character debuted in 2011 and made her final appearance in 2015.

She is Ali Spencer's sister and the aunt of Amelia and Sean Spencer. She had a one-night stand with Jai Sharma, after which she became Archie Breckle's mother. During the character's first appearance, Amelia was being bullied by Samson Dingle, and Rachel then confronted Samson for the same.

Rachel Breckle then joins The Woolpack, and her colleague is Marlon Dingle, with whom she later falls in love. However, Marlon develops feelings towards Lauren Thomas, leading to Rachel's rejection. Rachel is later encouraged by Ali to confess her feelings to Marlon, and Rachel eventually attempts to kiss Marlon on one occasion.

Rachel later joins the Sharmas' sweet factory and goes to Jai's house to have a drink with him. They end up getting intimate at the time, and Rachel becomes pregnant. Rachel tries to get an abortion, but Jai stops her from doing the same.

Emmerdale is one of the longest-running TV shows, premiering on October 16, 1972. The show has aired 9,760 episodes and received a positive response from critics and audiences.

Gemma Oaten is known for her appearances in various TV shows

Gemma Oaten made her acting debut in 2011 with the medical soap opera Doctors. She then became famous for her appearance in Emmerdale and portrayed Stacey Bayton in an episode of another medical drama, Casualty.

She played the role of Sydney Somers in the BBC series Holby City from 2017 to 2018 and Isla Haywood in the ITV series Coronation Street in 2021. She has appeared in two films – Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool and Rise of the Footsoldier: The Pat Tate Story.