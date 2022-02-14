Who is Genevieve Robert? All about Ivan Reitman's wife and family as Ghostbusters director dies aged 75 

Canadian writer-director Ivan Reitman, the man behind the films Animal House and Ghostbusters, passed away at the age of 75.

As per The Associated Press, his family revealed that Reitman departed peacefully in his sleep on the night of February 12 at his Montecito home in California. In a joint statement, his family said:

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life. We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

In 1978, Reitman produced the irreverent film National Lampoon's Animal House, starring John Belushi, who made his debut in the comedy world through the film.

Reitman also directed Bill Murray in Meatballs, a summer camp comedy from 1979 featuring his first starring role. He collaborated with Murray again on Stripes, which also featured John Candy and Harold Ramis.

Reitman made his mark in Hollywood when he directed the supernatural comedy Ghostbusters in 1984 starring Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ramis, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis. The film earned nearly $300 million worldwide and received two Oscar nominations, inspiring a massive franchise with sequels, including Ghostbusters 2.

The deceased 75-year-old is survived by his wife Genevieve Robert and three kids - Caroline Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Jason Reitman.

All of Reitman's kids are in the movie business

Reitman tied the knot with actress Robert in 1976. Genevieve began her career in the entertainment industry in 1970 when she starred as Georgette in Gilles Carle's directorial film Red the Half Breed. She later appeared in The Crowd Inside, Dracula, Prisoner of Frankenstein, Lovers of Devil's Island and Dave.

Jason Reitman

Jason is Ivan Reitman and Genevieve Robert's first child. Born in 1977, Jason is an acclaimed filmmaker, screenwriter and producer. Some of his notable works include Thank You for Smoking (2005), Juno (2007), Up in the Air (2009), and Young Adult (2011).

As for his accolades, Jason has bagged one Grammy award and four Academy Award nominations, two of which are for Best Director. As per his IMDb profile, he will be executively producing an Untitled Diablo Cody/HBO Project.

Catherine Reitman

Catherine, who is an actress, is the second child of Reitman and Robert. Born in 1981, Catherine is a native of Los Angeles. Her credits include recurring roles on popular television comedies like Black-ish and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as well as providing the voice of Wheel-Cher in the Seth MacFarlane animated series Family Guy.

Catherine currently stars in CBC's comedy-drama series Workin' Moms.

Caroline Reitman

Born in 1988, Caroline is the third child of Ivan and Genevieve. Although not much is known about her, as per her IMDb profile, she starred in her father's directorial film Fathers' Day as the lost girl. She also appeared in a documentary titled Life and Times, based on Ivan Reitman's life.

Edited by Prem Deshpande