Who was George Crumb? Tributes pour in as famed composer behind 'Black Angels' dies aged 92

George Crumb recently passed away at his home on February 6 at the age of 92. The news was confirmed by his record label Bridge Records in a tweet which stated:

Bridge Records, Inc. @BridgeRecords Grammy and Pulitzer award winning composer George Crumb (1929-2022) passed away on February 6, 2022, at age 92, at his Media, PA home. His wife Elizabeth and sons David and Peter were at his side. Dr. Crumb was preceded in death by his daughter Ann Crumb. Grammy and Pulitzer award winning composer George Crumb (1929-2022) passed away on February 6, 2022, at age 92, at his Media, PA home. His wife Elizabeth and sons David and Peter were at his side. Dr. Crumb was preceded in death by his daughter Ann Crumb.

Life and career of George Crumb

Born on October 24, 1929, Crumb’s father was a clarinetist and bandleader, while his mother was a cellist. He started writing music shortly after he turned 10.

Crumb studied at the National Music Camp in Interlochen, Michigan in 1974 and majored in music at the Mason College of Music and Fine Arts, receiving his bachelor’s degree in 1950.

He received his M.Mus. in 1952 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and obtained his D.M.A. in 1959 from the University of Michigan.

George Crumb's cause of death is not revealed yet (Image via Getty Images/Keith Beaty)

George was initially a teacher at a college in Virginia. He later became a professor of piano and composition in 1958 at the University of Colorado and started a long association with the University of Pennsylvania in 1958, becoming Annenberg Professor of the Humanities in 1983.

The composer was awarded the Edward MacDowell Medal in 1995 and retired from teaching in 1997. He was appointed with David Burge to a joint residency at Arizona State University in 2002 and continued to compose.

The Charleston, West Virginia native was a recipient of several accolades, including a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 1968 for his orchestral work Echoes of Time and the River and a Grammy Award in 2000 for Best Contemporary Composition for his work, Star-Child.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

George Crumb’s style of composing music was the primary reason he was loved by so many. Fans and other popular personalities were shocked to hear about his demise and expressed their grief on Twitter:

arvo färt @arvofart Michael Andor Brodeur @michael_brodeur Just in fr @BridgeRecords : Grammy & Pulitzer award winning composer George Crumb (b. 1929) passed away on February 6, 2022, at age 92, at his Media, PA home. His wife Elizabeth and sons David and Peter were at his side. Dr. Crumb was preceded in death by his daughter Ann Crumb. Just in fr @BridgeRecords : Grammy & Pulitzer award winning composer George Crumb (b. 1929) passed away on February 6, 2022, at age 92, at his Media, PA home. His wife Elizabeth and sons David and Peter were at his side. Dr. Crumb was preceded in death by his daughter Ann Crumb. This is terribly sad news. George Crumb was a titan in the new music world, and our musical landscape wouldn’t be the same without him twitter.com/michael_brodeu… This is terribly sad news. George Crumb was a titan in the new music world, and our musical landscape wouldn’t be the same without him twitter.com/michael_brodeu…

Jenn(ifer) Jolley 👩🏻‍💻 @jennjolley



George Crumb, Eclectic Composer Who Searched for Sounds, Dies at 92 You all—We lost a giant. If you haven't heard his works, please check out his recent American Songbooks. Everything you need to know as a creator is right there, whispering its secrets.George Crumb, Eclectic Composer Who Searched for Sounds, Dies at 92 buff.ly/3GyEBGt You all—We lost a giant. If you haven't heard his works, please check out his recent American Songbooks. Everything you need to know as a creator is right there, whispering its secrets.George Crumb, Eclectic Composer Who Searched for Sounds, Dies at 92 buff.ly/3GyEBGt https://t.co/eaqn1LhoqE

Elizabeth Margulis @LisaMargulis About 30 years before his death today, George Crumb took the time to respond to fan mail from a high schooler in Missouri. About 30 years before his death today, George Crumb took the time to respond to fan mail from a high schooler in Missouri. https://t.co/yR2ZVCbjaC

Dr. Amy McGlothlin @amcglothlin RIP George Crumb. Your music brought me to a new place when I arrived in a new place at 18. West Virginia’s son has come home. RIP George Crumb. Your music brought me to a new place when I arrived in a new place at 18. West Virginia’s son has come home. https://t.co/pgjCbkx07f

David Weininger @davidgweininger RIP George Crumb, who sometimes seemed less a composer than a messenger bearing sounds from alien worlds. I interviewed him twice for the Globe and have never encountered a kinder or gentler artist. RIP George Crumb, who sometimes seemed less a composer than a messenger bearing sounds from alien worlds. I interviewed him twice for the Globe and have never encountered a kinder or gentler artist.

Tim Ashley 😷 #WearAMask @TimAshAsh

youtube.com/watch?v=hoI_Fm…

RIP Really saddened to hear that George Crumb has died at the age of 92. His Apparition, one of the most beautiful of late 20th century song cycles, is sung here by Christine Schäfer, with Eric Schneider playing the prepared piano:-RIP Really saddened to hear that George Crumb has died at the age of 92. His Apparition, one of the most beautiful of late 20th century song cycles, is sung here by Christine Schäfer, with Eric Schneider playing the prepared piano:-youtube.com/watch?v=hoI_Fm…RIP

David Serkin Ludwig @DLudwigMusic George Crumb was the most gentle soul who wrote the most powerful music. He influenced just about every composer one way or another. Getting to know him was one of the true honors of my life. Rest In Peace Dr. Crumb. George Crumb was the most gentle soul who wrote the most powerful music. He influenced just about every composer one way or another. Getting to know him was one of the true honors of my life. Rest In Peace Dr. Crumb. https://t.co/8Xd5pW5OjR

Mario Godoy @godoymusic I loved this post-it from the record store so much that I kept it on there. One of my favorite pieces of music. RIP George Crumb, a true legend. I loved this post-it from the record store so much that I kept it on there. One of my favorite pieces of music. RIP George Crumb, a true legend. https://t.co/kW6MHCyYOs

George’s son David Crumb has been a composer and an assistant professor at the University of Oregon since 1997. His daughter Ann Crumb was an actress and singer and passed away at her parents’ home on October 31, 2019.

