Who is Georgia Hassarati from ‘Too Hot To Handle’? Australian beauty is a Justin Bieber fan

Georgia Hassarati is yet another Too Hot To Handle contestant for the upcoming third season. She is a 26-year-old midwifery student from Queensland, Australia.

In her introductory clip posted on the show’s Instagram account, she described herself as a “very Aussie girl” and that she is a Justin Bieber fan.

She said:

“Justin Bieber is my ultimate type, if you have anyone that looks like him that would be greatly appreciated.”

Hassarati further mentioned that she was earlier interested in settling down with someone, but it didn’t work out like she wanted. She likes to be free and do what her heart desires.

Georgia Hassarati is a self-proclaimed “serial ghoster”

According to Insider, Hassarati’s official bio for Too Hot To Handle included that she likes being single and is a serial ghoster. Apparently, the diva gets bored easily and keeps herself entertained by traveling the world. Clearly, she breaks hearts along the way.

The report further stated that she gets attracted to “wannabe bad boys” who are especially toned, blonde and tattooed.

Going by her Instagram, Hassarati also seemed like an influencer and a model who likes to travel and cook. Her profile reads:

“I like pickles, plants and piñatas.”

From traveling to dream destinations like Bali to getting top brand deals, she is living her best life. Interestingly, Hassarati is the second Australian to star in the Netflix dating series after the first season’s Harry Jowser.

All about ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Netflix returns with Too Hot To Handle Season 3 where Lana, the host, is all set to welcome 10 good-looking contestants.

Their names are Georgia Hassarati, Patrick Mullen, Nathan Soan Mngomezulu, Jazlyn “Jazz” Holloway, Harry Johnson, Izzy Fairthorne, Beaux Raymond, Holly Scarfone, Truth, and Stevan Ditter.

They will have to follow the rules of not being involved in any kind of intimate affairs. If they break the rules, money will be deducted from the cash prize worth $200,000. Previously, the prize money was $100,000 for the first two seasons.

The dating show will premiere Wednesday, January 19, on Netflix.

