Who are the girls in Tyson Fury dancing video? All about Stella Kabelis and Kailah Downie 

Legendary boxer Tyson Fury was recently seen partying with two fans, Stella Kabelis and Kailah Downie, in Manchester. The girls took to social media to share videos of themselves dancing at a bar with "The Gypsy King".

The heavyweight champion was reportedly at a luxury restaurant with coach Andy Lee when the girls spotted him. The fans later asked for a selfie with the athlete outside the venue. In one of the photos, Tyson Fury can be seen posing with his arms around the two girls.

According to The Sun, the group exchanged numbers before the girls headed back to the bar and were contacted by Andy. The latter invited the fans to join him and Tyson for a fun dinner, leaving them overwhelmed with the proposal.

The group-of-four ended up partying together for nearly eight hours. Stella and Kailah shared glimpses from their entourage on social media, including several snaps of the boxer dancing and enjoying drinks throughout the night.

Tyson Fury has often been spotted partying since his world title win against Deontay Wilder in October. The boxer also enjoyed a two-day vacation with his wife Paris and their family in Las Vegas following his win.

However, his wife Paris was missing from this latest outing and was possibly at home caring for their newborn child.

Meet Stella Kabelis and Kailah Downie from Tyson Fury video

Tyson Fury with Stella Kabelis and Kailah Downie (Image via Stella Kabelis/Facebook)

Stella Kabelis and Kailah Downie are two of Tyson Fury’s lucky fans who recently enjoyed a party with the boxer. As per The Sun, the fans are two “normal-hardworking girls” professionally associated with Randox, a COVID-19 testing firm.

Stella reportedly holds a degree in criminal justice from the University of Plymouth but not much is known about Kailah’s educational background. The girls live in a £1,000-per-month rented apartment in Salford.

The duo reportedly had an off on Wednesday and were out shopping and drinking when they crossed paths with Tyson Fury. Sources close to the fans told the outlet that they were left “starstruck” following their encounter with the boxer:

“Stella and Kailah were really starstruck and enjoyed a taste of the high life with him. He was a perfect gentleman and they have been telling their friends what an amazing time they had. They think Tyson is great.”

The girls also felt “lucky” after spending a fun night with the legend:

“They are normal hard-working girls who went out for a midweek drink and ended up doing shots and dancing with one of the world’s most famous sporting stars. They felt very lucky to be out with him and he was very complimentary to them and they loved his fun-loving personality.”

Tyson and Andy reportedly traveled back to Stella and Kailah’s apartment after their time at the bar and continued to party through the night. The girls also had a chance to facetime Tyson’s brother and reality TV star Tommy Fury.

The boxing champion reportedly left the apartment around 11:30 pm. Stella mentioned that the night was “good fun” but did not make any further comment.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee