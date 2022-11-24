Who is Google's most searched celeb? Amber Heard ranks top spot amongst Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk, Pete Davidson, and others

Even after losing the defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard made it to the top of Google’s most-searched celebrity list. She earned first place with a monthly average of 5.6 million searches while Depp ranked second with 5.5 million searches.

The Aquaman actress surpassed other celebs like Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Elon Musk, Tom Brady, and even the late Queen Elizabeth II in the battle of Google searches.

Being at the center of a high-profile defamation trial ultimately resulted in people swarming across the internet to look up the 36-year-old almost daily. The trial went on for almost three weeks between April and June 2022.

Following the lawsuit, a number of memes was shared on social media platforms. This contributed to the wide number of Google searches to some extent. A spokesperson from CelebTattler, the Hollywood news website, told the NY Post,

“This year has certainly not been lacking when it comes to celebrity news stories, whether it be Elon Musk taking over Twitter or the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ behind the scenes drama."

Did Amber Heard's dog really step on a bee?

It isn’t surprising that Amber Heard earned this position since the former couple and their defamation trial was quite a hyped topic of discussion. The allegations and accusations brought upon by both parties got everyone hooked on their case.

Their lawsuit undoubtedly stood out among the most notorious cases in 2022. The constant memes were an addition to the fuel that led to so many Google searches.

While testifying, Amber Heard went on to narrate certain events where she mentioned her dog stepping on a bee. Though the relevance of this statement was not immediately clear to everyone, that’s not why it went viral. The video and the statement went viral due to the way it was delivered.

TikTokers went crazy making videos where they imitated Amber Heard's expression. Some even made their own lines that rhymed with the line.

Asher @AsherDutchie Amber heard: “My dog stepped on a bee” *proceeds tk cringe and act sad*



The internet: Amber heard: “My dog stepped on a bee” *proceeds tk cringe and act sad*The internet: https://t.co/HwrKLL8wT1

The Queen followed

Among the other celebs who made it to the list alongside Amber Heard, was the late monarch in third place with 4.3 million Google hunt. After seven long decades of reigning over the British throne, the 96-year-year-old passed away in September. Ironically, she lost her life while gaining virtual searches on the internet.

The famous quarterback Tom Brady held fourth place on the chart. Speculation says his unpredicted divorce from his spouse Gisele Bündchen, an ex-supermodel, may have attributed to the increased number of Google searches.

celebkaosshow @celebkaosshow Kim Kardashian, who wore a $4m Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala, ruined the dress Kim Kardashian, who wore a $4m Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala, ruined the dress https://t.co/RwrjQPP5Vd

The unexpected romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson and their consequent breakup became another hot topic this year. However, both reached over 3.4 million monthly searches after Kim wore an original Marilyn Monroe gown to the Met Gala. Meanwhile, Pete drew attention with his latest love interest, supermodel Emily Ratajkowski.

With 3.19 million Google searches per month, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, ranked seventh on the list. He was followed by Will Smith securing eighth place for his historic slap hurled at Chris Rock at the Oscars.

