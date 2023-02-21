Who got eliminated from Perfect Match? Challenges and more details explored

Episodes 5 to 8 of Perfect Match were released on Netflix on Tuesday, February 21 at 3 am ET. The episodes featured several Netflix reality stars trying to find partners by participating in different challenges and going on dates.

Season 1 of Perfect Match is being hosted by Nick Lachey, who will put the couples through various challenges testing their emotional and physical connection. Post the challenge, the winner of the competition will get a chance to invite two new singles to the group, who they will either set up with themselves or other cast members. Contestants who find themselves without a partner at the end of the night are eliminated.

At the end of episode 8 of the dating reality show, six couples remain in the race to become the "Perfect Match."

Bartise Bowden, Izzy Fairthorne, and more were eliminated from Perfect Match

After engaging in more than four challenges, six contestants were sent home as they were unable to develop a connection with anyone. Their final connections paired up with other individuals from the group and they had to bid farewell to the show.

Contestants who were eliminated in episodes 5 to 8 of Perfect Match are:

Nick Uhlenhuth from The Circle season 3 Chase DeMoor from Too Hot To Handle season 2 Izzy Fairthorne from Too Hot To Handle season 3 Colony Reeves from Selling Tampa Bartise Bowden from Love Is Blind season 3 Shayne Jansen from Love Is Blind season 2

Like the first four episodes, the winner of each challenge was given the power to pair up two Perfect Match contestants who are already dating someone else, with newcomers. This was done so that they could explore a new relationship and decide who they wished to couple up with. The winners were also given a chance to go on a romantic date.

Episode 5

In episode 5, host Nick Lachey asked the couples to rate themselves based on compatibility by standing in line before they had to compete in a challenge that needed "strength and endurance." It was only after the contestants made their decisions that Nick announced that this was the only challenge they had to perform that day. Joey and Kariselle won the round and sent Dom and Shayne on dates with Colony and Chloe, respectively.

Nick and Chase were left without connections and were sent home in the episode.

Episode 6

In episode 6, the couples played a game based on communication. They had to collect water with sponges attached to their clothes. They had to then rub each other's bodies to fill up a container. The goal of the game was to get a ping pong ball up the barrel in the fastest way possible. Francesca and Damian won the challenge.

Izzy and Colony were eliminated in the episode.

Episode 7

The winners of the previous challenge sent Ines and Chloe on a date with Will and Mitchell respectively. The couples then played a "common situation" game where they had to rank some behaviors, which are often observed in a relationship, as cute or cringe. The losing couple had to go through a soapy liquid if three of their answers failed to match. Ines and newcomer Will won the round.

Bartise and Shayne had to go home after failing to bond with anyone on Perfect Match.

Episode 8

Ines and Will sent Dom and Francesca on a date. Dom was paired with Diamond while Francesca went out with Abbey. In this episode's challenge, one of the partners had to cross hurdles blindfolded while attempting to pick up some cubes stacked on top of them. The other partner had to help them navigate the maze without touching them and then stack the cubes on a plank. Mitchell and Chloe won the round and no one was eliminated in this episode.

The final four episodes of Perfect Match, including the finale, will be released on Netflix on Tuesday, February 28 at 03.01 am ET.

