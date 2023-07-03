Who got eliminated from Tough as Nails season 5 episode 1? Challenges and more details explored

Tough as Nails season 5 premiered on CBS this Sunday, June 2, at 8 pm ET with a two-hour-long special episode. Teams were created in the first half of the premiere, and the elimination stunt was featured in the other half. Carolina Paredes was eliminated after her first individual competition against other players and an overtime challenger with her teammate Jessica Hayes.

Carolina and Jessica had a lot of difficulty in their individual round, where they had to collect sod after cutting it. Since they were at the bottom of the competition, they had to perform the first Overtime challenge of Tough as Nails season 5.

The two hard workers were supposed to collect and install aerators correctly before taking out a canoe boat with holes in it. Carolina’s canoe sank completely, and she had to swim to the shore, where it was announced that she was eliminated from the individual challenges.

Paredes will still be beneficial to her team Savage Crew as she can earn money in the team challenge rounds. She said in a confessional:

"It’s an honor to be here, and I’m just going to keep working hard to make some money in the team competitions."

Carolina Paredes earned $2000 in total in her brief appearance.

What happened in the Tough as Nails season 5 premiere?

This week on Tough as Nails, 12 contestants joined the competition to win the grand prize of $200,000. Actor Martin Short introduced the Canadian players, and host Phil presented the first challenge in front of the competitors. They had to cut off pieces of metal and load them into a container, only accessible by a hole in the cage until it weighed 500 pounds.

CBS' description of the premiere reads:

"Competitors cut, grind, and torch 500 pounds of scrap metal; the first to finish the job earn the privilege of choosing their teammates."

Ben and Paul finished the task fastest and picked the team members for Dirty Hands and Savage Crew of the season. The teammates were then asked to clean up a tugboat by power washing algae and drying the tires.

Kenji and Jessica became the crew boss from Dirty Hands and Savage Crew, respectively. Savage crew won the round and $12000 in total.

In the second half of the Tough as Nails premiere, the contestants were supposed to fill bags with soil and mulch within a given period. Savage Crew had difficulty managing the task, and Dirty Hands won the round and $12000. Then, six teams of two people took part in the individual round.

Ben and Dustin won the round and got $2000 personally. Kenji and Akeela barely managed to fill up some bags but still performed better than Carolina and Jessica. They had to perform in the first Overtime challenge, and Carolina was eliminated from the individual challenges.

After Carolina's eviction, only 11 contestants remain in the competition.

Tough as Nails will air on CBS every Sunday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also stream the show Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

