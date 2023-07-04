Who is Grace Helbig married to? Elliott Morgan's identity revealed as YouTuber shares cancer diagnosis

In an emotional revelation, American YouTuber and comedian Grace Helbig announced her breast cancer diagnosis in a video shared on Monday, July 3, 2023. The 37-year-old revealed that she has triple-positive breast cancer, which doctors believe is at stage 2A.

In the video titled "I have breast cancer," Helbig explained that she found out the shocking diagnosis about a month ago when she asked her doctor about a strange lump she felt. She added that medical professionals said the cancer is "super treatable" and "highly beatable."

Grace Helbig is married to YouTube influencer and stand-up comedian Elliott Morgan. She remarked in the video that the last few days have been "a lot," but her husband and family have been very supportive.

Helbig joked:

"Elliot and I got married last fall and I really cashed in on the in-sickness and in-health part of our vows."

Grace Helbig married Elliott Morgan in 2022 in a Las Vegas ceremony

Elliott Morgan, born in February 1987, hails from Winter Haven, Florida, and has been active in the YouTube community since 2012. He gained fame for co-hosting the YouTube original channel SourceFed, which focused on pop culture, news, and technology from 2012 to 2014.

Following his departure from SourceFed, Morgan worked on his own YouTube channel, a vlog-type show called Happy Hour (started in 2013). Around April 2014, he hosted a series called Mashable Minutes for Mashable, which was produced by Collective Digital Studio (CDS).

Morgan would later briefly host Monumental, another series by CDS, Misconceptions on the Mental Floss channel, and The Study for SourceFed. He has appeared as a guest on several other shows on the video-sharing platform.

Morgan is also well-known in the stand-up and improv community. In December 2015, the YouTuber recorded his first stand-up act titled "Premature," which premiered on Vimeo. He released his second comedy special in October 2019, titled "Holy Sh*t."

Morgan currently hosts Hot Take for his new channel, The ValleyFolk, which was started with fellow SourceFed founding members Steve Zaragoza, Lee Newton, and Joe Bereta in January 2018. The show combines real-world news and satirical comedy.

Grace Helbig met Morgan through mutual YouTuber friends. However, they did not date then, as he was married to his first wife Tiffany. The couple divorced in 2017.

In 2019, both Grace and Elliott revealed that they were dating. On February 28, 2021, the couple announced they were engaged through an Instagram post. They later revealed that they tied the knot on October 1, 2022.

More about Grace Helbig's cancer diagnosis video

In her video, Grace Helbig confessed that she was skeptical about talking to her doctor initially. She added:

"Thank God I listened to that little voice inside of me that finally got the courage to bring it up to her."

Helbig underwent a mammogram, several ultrasounds, and a biopsy before the doctors confirmed she had breast cancer.

Helbig revealed that she is scheduled for six rounds of chemotherapy treatments and surgery, after which she would undergo hormonal therapy. She concluded her video on a positive note, stating that laughter and comedy helped her process the difficult things she had to go through.

