"A savage": Maureen Langan's stand-up comedy on AGT season 18 leaves fans in splits

Popular reality competition series America's Got Talent (AGT) season 18 aired a brand new episode on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. It documented a new set of contestants and acts competing in the fourth round of auditions and deliver their talent. They hoped to impress the judges and the live audience and earn a spot in the next round of the competition.

On this week's episode of AGT, stand-up comedian Maureen Langan left the judges and the audience laughing out loud with her act. Her personality and her comedic timing worked well with the viewers. Fans loved the contestant as well as her audition. One tweeted:

The hit NBC series has been on air for the past many years and has earned a lot of popularity among the audience. Viewers have religiously followed the contestants' journey and have expressed their opinions on social media. The debuted artists have gone on to become really successful in the industry.

Season 18 of the show saw the contestants perform in front of the legendary line-up of judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Maureen Langan stuns the judges with her comedy on AGT

Tonight's episode of AGT saw the host Terry Crews welcome new set of contestants from across the world for the fourth audition rounds. Throughout the evening, viewers witnessed some of the most incredible acts on stage which left them stunned and speechless. Others didn't quite hit the mark and received some criticism.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Auditions 4, reads:

"The auditions continue as a variety of acts featuring contestants of all ages audition for the chance to win the $1 million prize; the golden buzzer allows a lucky act the chance to go directly to the live shows to compete for America's vote."

Towards the end of the AGT episode, Maureen Langan gave viewers and the judges the comic relief they were waiting for throughout the audition round. Her official website describes her as "an award-winning Bloomberg Television & Radio host, PBS documentary producer, TEDx Talk speaker and international standup comedian."

The comedian has also worked with several well-known figures across a variety of entertainment and cultural sectors, including Rosie O’Donnell, Robin Williams, Jordin Sparks and Gladys Knight, and several others. With an experience in Broadway, she is also well-known for many television appearances, including Gotham Live, HBO, Red Eye, Comics Unleashed, and the film Marci X.

For her performance on AGT, Maureen took several of her real-life experiences to include in her stand-up comedy act. The contestant described incidents where she was "victimized" into saying rude comments to people. Her fun delivery, comic timing, and her ability to blend into an interactive mode with the audience with a subtle shade left an impression on the judges.

The judges gave her a standing ovation. Heidi complimented the comedian's timing and delivery. Simon, who had lost his voice, relayed his message to fellow judge Sofia, calling Maureen's act "funny and fearless." Sofia applauded the comedian's energy and ability to deliver the material correctly.

AGT judge Howie, who himself is a comedian. said:

"You know, you have a voice. We can hear you, we can hear your rhythm, and we can hear your attitude. We love it, we connect with it. I think people are not only gonna love you, they will imitate you, they will wanna see you...you have everything in the arsenal that a great comedian needs."

The judges then gave their approval, sending Maureen to the next round of the competition.

Fans love Maureen's act on AGT

Fans took to social media to compliment Maureen on her performance, which left them laughing out loud. Check out what they have to say.

Wyatt @Wyatt_fann She’s GOOD this is definitely year of the comedian #AGT She’s GOOD this is definitely year of the comedian #AGT

Sara @smalltwngirl78 #AGT This Maureen lady went hard This Maureen lady went hard 😂😂😂 #AGT

Fans loved the act and wanted to see more of her stand-up on screen. Check it out.

TVwithMT @TVwithMT She was enjoyable, I’d like more of her stuff #AGT She was enjoyable, I’d like more of her stuff #AGT

Season 18 of AGT is getting interesting with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, more contestants and acts will make their debut on stage and deliver their talent to impress judges and the audience. Viewers will have to wait and see which acts make it forward to the next round.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand-new episode next Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Poll : 0 votes