Who is Graham Outerbridge? All about Sarah Levy's husband as 'Schitt's Creek' star gets married

Canadian actress Sarah Levy has officially tied the knot with her boyfriend, Graham Outerbridge. The Schitt's Creek star took to Instagram to announce the big news by sharing a strip of photo booth pictures from the wedding.

The actress’ brother Dan Levy also shared the news on social media with a picture of the sibling duo dancing during the wedding reception. Meanwhile, her husband also reposted Instagram stories of the newlyweds slow dancing to a cover of Heavenly Day.

According to Page Six, the wedding took place in the presence of close friends and family at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on October 16, 2021. Sarah Levy looked gorgeous in a midi dress designed by Alexia Maria, while Graham Outerbridge donned a classic tuxedo.

Meet Sarah Levy's husband, Graham Outerbridge

Graham Outerbridge is an actor, director, and producer best known for his work in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Britishes, and Super Single, among others. He was reportedly born on August 10, 1982, in Hong Kong and is currently 39 years old.

Aside from his acting roles, he has also directed and produced several documentaries and short films throughout his career. He garnered media attention after he started dating Sarah Levy.

The duo sparked romance rumors for the first time in 2018 after they were photographed vacationing in Bermuda.

A look into Sarah Levy and Graham Outerbridge’s relationship

Sarah and Graham went Instagram official in 2018 after the Larry Crowne actress posted a picture of the pair from an event in Lake Placid.

The duo has been inseparable ever since they publicly confirmed their relationship and often dedicate loved-up posts to each other on social media.

Last year, Graham Outerbridge took to Instagram to praise Sarah Levy for her role as Twyla Sands following the Schitt's Creek finale. The couple also shared a glimpse of their intimate New Year’s celebrations with fans in December 2020.

The pair celebrated each other’s birthday together earlier this year, dedicating adorable posts on social media. Following their surprise wedding ceremony, several fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple on their new journey.

The pair is also set to share the screen together in the upcoming film Distancing Socially. Graham Outerbridge serves as one of the producers of the project, based on the theme of virtual human interaction amidst the global lockdown.

