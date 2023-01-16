Who was Grandma Holla? Tributes pour in as beloved TikToker dies at the age of 97

Helen Davis, known as Grandma Holla on TikTok, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 97, after a battle with cancer. Davis' granddaughter, Chelle, confirmed the news on various social media platforms through a live broadcast.

Chelle said that her grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep and added:

"I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her face... She passed away in her sleep. She went out peacefully... what’s really keeping together y’all is she’s not in pain anymore, no more cancer, no more morphine."

The TikTok sensation was known for her honest and humorous comments on questions asked on any topic. From relationships to eating to celebrities, Davis' videos always brought a smile to everyone's faces.

"May that queen rest in peace": Netizens mourn the loss of beloved Grandma Holla

As soon as news of Grandma Holla's death reached social media, netizens took to social media to express their grief. Many stated that they felt like she was their own grandmother, while others were shocked to hear the news of her passing.

Several other users shared sweet tributes to the TikToker and condolences to her family.

Ebeee @MamiiChulai rest peacefully I loved grandma Holla like she was minerest peacefully I loved grandma Holla like she was mine 😩😩😩 rest peacefully ❤️

They commended the TikTok star for making everyone laugh, calling her a gem and a ruthless queen. Grandma Holla was known among her followers for her hilarious personality and commented that she lived a life worth celebrating.

🦋✨ @AmberNazarene21 TikTok will never be the same without Grandma Holla. The way she would make my whole day everytime i would see one of her vids wit her hilarious personality 🥺🥺 just so sad TikTok will never be the same without Grandma Holla. The way she would make my whole day everytime i would see one of her vids wit her hilarious personality 🥺🥺 just so sad

Thee Queen @heirquote



the love, personality, humor + community tht became of her presence on earth throughout 96+ yrs of her life is invaluable.



may that queen rest in peace🤎

love and solace to her family 🏾 Black women like grandma holla is why i go so hard for the anti-ageism agenda.the love, personality, humor + community tht became of her presence on earth throughout 96+ yrs of her life is invaluable.may that queen rest in peace🤎love and solace to her family Black women like grandma holla is why i go so hard for the anti-ageism agenda.the love, personality, humor + community tht became of her presence on earth throughout 96+ yrs of her life is invaluable.may that queen rest in peace🤎love and solace to her family 🙏🏾

meikababy:p @whosDATqrl 🕊🥺 RIP GRANDMA HOLLA mi qirl then went on home she bouqht me so many lauqhs from her vids she will definitely be missed 🕊🥺 RIP GRANDMA HOLLA mi qirl then went on home she bouqht me so many lauqhs from her vids she will definitely be missed 😢🕊🥺 RIP GRANDMA HOLLA mi qirl then went on home she bouqht me so many lauqhs from her vids she will definitely be missed https://t.co/7CD8a1sh1I

Delroy Bendo @Mt_KiliBenjaro RIP Grandma Holla, you were a gem and a firecracker. Peace to your transition and your family RIP Grandma Holla, you were a gem and a firecracker. Peace to your transition and your family ❤️

ada enechi @adaenechi Grandma Holla was a ruthless queen RIP 🕊️ My favourite TikTok grandma has passedGrandma Holla was a ruthless queen RIP 🕊️ My favourite TikTok grandma has passed 😭😭😭 Grandma Holla was a ruthless queen RIP 🕊️

DJ @lifeasDJ_ so grateful for that conversation I actually will love my mom with more grace after today I had a amazing conversation with my mom today I learned about the women in my family she told me what she knew of my Great Great Grandma Helen Davisso grateful for that conversation I actually will love my mom with more grace after today I had a amazing conversation with my mom today I learned about the women in my family she told me what she knew of my Great Great Grandma Helen Davis ❤️ so grateful for that conversation I actually will love my mom with more grace after today

HoopznHeels 💎🍯✊🏾 @drussell206 🏾 🏾 Grandma Holla died y’all. She was the funniest grandma on social media. Passed in her sleep peacefully! Grandma Holla died y’all. She was the funniest grandma on social media. Passed in her sleep peacefully! 😢🙏🏾👼🏾

Mzs Siyck Wid-It🇯🇲 @MzsSiyckWidIt Grandma Holla passing really hit home. She reminded me so much of my grandmother . I’m literally balling my eyes out. I d.a felt like I knew her personally Grandma Holla passing really hit home. She reminded me so much of my grandmother . I’m literally balling my eyes out. I d.a felt like I knew her personally 😢😢

Bianca Del Rio @TheBiancaDelRio Rest well, MS. HOLLA Although we never met in person, This AMAZING LADY brought me such JOY.Rest well, MS. HOLLA Although we never met in person, This AMAZING LADY brought me such JOY. ❤️ Rest well, MS. HOLLA ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/V5Q63a04Zt

Hayyijan 🇨🇷🏳️‍🌈 @DaaaaamnGia 🏾 Omg Grandma Holla passed away today. No more suffering. Rest in Peace 🥺 Omg Grandma Holla passed away today. No more suffering. Rest in Peace 🥺💙🙏🏾

Score Caller @mrpolished Heaven got a new gem. Ms. Holla has gone from labor to reward. She lived a life worth celebrating. Farewell, Holla. Your light still shines. Heaven got a new gem. Ms. Holla has gone from labor to reward. She lived a life worth celebrating. Farewell, Holla. Your light still shines. https://t.co/960RkNMbru

Who was Grama Holla?

Helen Davis was born in 1926 and worked as a special education teacher for a part of her life.

The 97-year-old TikToker operated through her username @lotteryfrappeandlaughs on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. Her granddaughter filmed her reactions and shared them on social media platforms. Many of her videos feature someone conversing with Helen at her home or car.

Her hilarious blunt reactions and quick one-liners won the hearts of many. Davis' first video was posted in August 2021 and her profile soon went viral when R&B singer Toni Braxton shared one of her videos on Facebook.

Helen boasted a following of over 800k and over 6.3 million likes across all posts on TikTok. In one of her final videos, she wished her followers a happy new year with a precious smile.

In 2022, false news of her demise spread across social media like wildfire despite no basis for the news. Fans confused another internet creator, Ms. Holla's death with Grandma Holla. Her daughter, Janice Williams, put an end to the speculation after replying to a post stating:

"Hey holla is fine. She is home eating cereal right now."

However, around the same time, it was reported that the TikToker was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer when she regularly shared videos from the hospital.

Herfamily stated that they will update fans about the funeral at a later date..

