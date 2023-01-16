Who was Grandma Holla? Tributes pour in as beloved TikToker dies at the age of 97

Helen Davis, known as Grandma Holla on TikTok, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the age of 97, after a battle with cancer. Davis' granddaughter, Chelle, confirmed the news on various social media platforms through a live broadcast.
Chelle said that her grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep and added:
"I wanna thank y’all so much for the smiles y’all put on her face... She passed away in her sleep. She went out peacefully... what’s really keeping together y’all is she’s not in pain anymore, no more cancer, no more morphine."
The TikTok sensation was known for her honest and humorous comments on questions asked on any topic. From relationships to eating to celebrities, Davis' videos always brought a smile to everyone's faces.
"May that queen rest in peace": Netizens mourn the loss of beloved Grandma Holla
As soon as news of Grandma Holla's death reached social media, netizens took to social media to express their grief. Many stated that they felt like she was their own grandmother, while others were shocked to hear the news of her passing.
Several other users shared sweet tributes to the TikToker and condolences to her family.
They commended the TikTok star for making everyone laugh, calling her a gem and a ruthless queen. Grandma Holla was known among her followers for her hilarious personality and commented that she lived a life worth celebrating.
Who was Grama Holla?
Helen Davis was born in 1926 and worked as a special education teacher for a part of her life.
The 97-year-old TikToker operated through her username @lotteryfrappeandlaughs on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook. Her granddaughter filmed her reactions and shared them on social media platforms. Many of her videos feature someone conversing with Helen at her home or car.
Her hilarious blunt reactions and quick one-liners won the hearts of many. Davis' first video was posted in August 2021 and her profile soon went viral when R&B singer Toni Braxton shared one of her videos on Facebook.
Helen boasted a following of over 800k and over 6.3 million likes across all posts on TikTok. In one of her final videos, she wished her followers a happy new year with a precious smile.
In 2022, false news of her demise spread across social media like wildfire despite no basis for the news. Fans confused another internet creator, Ms. Holla's death with Grandma Holla. Her daughter, Janice Williams, put an end to the speculation after replying to a post stating:
"Hey holla is fine. She is home eating cereal right now."
However, around the same time, it was reported that the TikToker was suffering from an advanced stage of cancer when she regularly shared videos from the hospital.
Herfamily stated that they will update fans about the funeral at a later date..