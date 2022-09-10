Who is Grant Kemp? The Bachelorette alum proposed to girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe in Greece

The Bachelorette alum Grant Kemp is now an engaged man. The reality star proposed to his girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe with a diamond ring during a trip to Santorini, Greece on August 30.

After a “few months” of planning, and bringing the diamond ring overseas without letting Chloe get suspicious of his move, Grant "nailed" the proposal. Speaking about his proposal to Us Weekly, Grant said:

“I figured Santorini would be the best spot [to propose]. I chose it to take place during sunset and got a photographer set up.”

Grant proposed to Chole with a 3.25 carat French Pave setting with a 3.00 carat round cut center stone, as per the publication. Speaking further about the proposal, he said:

“I knew when we started dating that she was the one – I just needed to find the best time to ask her to marry me. She had a lot of tears in her eyes but at the same time, had a huge smile on her face.”

The couple will be walking down the aisle in fall 2023.

Who is The Bachelorette alum Grant Kemp

The Bachelorette alum Grant Kemp was first introduced to viewers as a contestant in JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. However, he was eliminated in week 5 of the show.

He later joined Season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016 to find love with Lace Morris. He proposed to Morris in the finale episode, but the couple parted ways two months later, in November 2016. Speaking about their relationship, he told Us Weekly in 2021:

“After she left [my place] to move back to Colorado … there was no communication at all. I didn’t have any ill feelings towards her. It just wasn’t gonna work.”

How The Bachelorette alum met his girlfriend Chloe Metcalfe

The musician then met Chloe while the latter was working on one of Grant’s friend’s music video shoots. He told People:

"So [Chloe] sent me the flyer that he had made to do this video shoot, to invite people and just said ‘For Taylor’s video shoot,’ and said nothing else. The fact that we had been watching each other’s stories and we had mutual friends … I had a feeling that she had typed up a paragraph to slide into my DMs and say ‘Hi,’ but then panicked and just said, ‘For Taylor’s video shoot.’”

A month into their relationship, he called out Chloe about the DMs and narrated the incident as he said:

“She totally admitted that that was one hundred percent true and that she just didn’t know how to slide into my DMs. So, she just sent the flyer so that she could meet me.”

The couple then “started hanging out immediately after [the video shoot]” and their relationship blossomed.

The Bachelorette alum finally proposed to his ladylove in Greece, to which she happily said yes. Chloe was absolutely clueless about the proposal as she thought she was going to the destination to celebrate her birthday. He told People:

"I actually originally was taking her there for a birthday gift and her birthday was in July, but we decided to go in late August just because, you know, with our schedules, it worked out easier that way. So it was already planned, but I kind of wanted to throw her off a little bit by saying it was a birthday trip and then doing it there so it wasn't as expected.”

After the proposal and photoshoot, the couple were “super tired” and “just ended up ordering pizza!” and watching 90 Day Fiancé. Kemp was "very confident that she was going to say yes” to the proposal, and she did.

The couple is planning to get married in 2023 and will "definitely do it in L.A."

