Serena Williams' jewelry collection unveils new diamond ring

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams launched her own jewelry collection, Serena Williams Jewelry, last year in the US. The collection includes a variety of sparkling rings, necklaces, earrings and bracelets, and aims to promote the concepts of passion, self-acceptance, and empowerment.

Serena Williams Jewelry recently posted a video on Instagram showcasing their latest offering, a new diamond swirl center triple row open shank ring. The ring will be available exclusively at Zales Jewelers.

The American also has another jewelry collection called Mommy and Me, which aims to highlight the bond between a mother and daughter. Williams admitted that she drew inspiration for the brand from her own mother Oracene and daughter Olympia.

"My mom is my number one fan, and the person I look up to the most," Wiliams told Romper in 2020. "I hope I can be that for Olympia, too, and that these special pieces can represent that unbreakable bond."

In addition to her jewelry collections, Serena Williams has a clothing line for women around the world called 'S by Serena'.

Meghan Markle has worn Serena Williams' jewelry in the past

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams have been friends for over a decade now. Markle and her husband Prince Harry have often attended Williams' matches at the US Open and Wimbledon.

The Dutchess of Sussex was spotted wearing diamond starbust earrings from the Serena Williams Jewelry collection earlier this year.

On the tennis front, Williams has been sidelined since the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she sustained a leg injury during her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

Williams will not compete at the upcoming French Open, but she is expected to be back on court later this year. She recently hinted that she could make her comeback at Wimbledon next month. She has won the grasscourt Major seven times in her career, most recently in 2016, when she defeated Angelique Kerber in the final.

Edited by Arvind Sriram