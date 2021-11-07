Who are Halle Berry's exes? Actress' past life explored as she makes dramatic appearance with boyfriend Van Hunt

X-Men star Halle Berry was recently spotted having dinner with partner Van Hunt and friend Dana White, the president of UFC. They were spotted enjoying each other's company at the Italian restaurant Scalinatella in New York City.

Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been oozing 'couple goals' with their glimpses of public affection via Instagram since becoming official in September 2020.

Having dinner with Dana White is not surprising as Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised is releasing on November 17. The film is about a disgraced MMA fighter's road to redemption. The 55-year-old actress appears to have become friends with White while shooting the film.

A brief timeline of Halle Berry’s relationship with musician Van Hunt

In August last year, Halle Berry teased about being in a relationship when she posted a snap of herself in bed with her legs intertwined with a man's leg. A month later, the couple went official over Instagram.

On March 8, 2021, Halle Berry tweeted a wish for Van Hunt on his birthday, along with a snap of themselves. She wrote:

“A real woman can do it all by herself, but a real MAN won’t let her. Happy birthday VanO. I only wish I’d known you sooner so I could have loved you longer!”

That same month, Hunt told Entertainment Weekly about how Berry has influenced his latest music. He said:

“I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life.”

Halle Berry’s previous relationships

Danny Wood

Halle Berry with Danny Wood (Image via Larry Busacca/WireImage/ Getty Images)

One of Halle Berry's publicly known relationships was with New Kids on the Block singer-songwriter Danny Wood. The two were reported to have been together from the late 1980s to the early 1990s.

After her separation from Danny Wood, Halle Berry briefly dated R&B singer-songwriter, Christopher Williams. However, the former couple called it quits after a year of being together.

David Justice

Berry with David Hall (Image via Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The John Wick 3 actress' first marriage was to baseball star David Justice from 1992 to 1997.

Shemar Moore

Following her split, Halle Berry was in a brief relationship with Shemar Moore for almost a year until 1998.

Eric Benét

Eric Benét and Halle Berry (Image via Kevin Winter/ImageDirect)

Halle's second marriage was to singer-songwriter Eric Benét in 2001, which lasted till 2005 and ended in a divorce.

Around 2005, Halle Berry was in a public relationship with model Gabriel Aubry. The two share a daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, born in March 2008. The former pair split in 2010.

Olivier Martinez

Berry with Martinez (Image via Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Halle Berry was married to actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2015. The ex-couple shares a son, Maceo Robert Martinez, who was born in October 2015.

