Who is Hannah Billingsley? Shay Mooney welcomes third child with wife

Singer Shay Mooney and his wife Hannan Billingsley announced the birth of their third child, Abram Shay, on Friday, January 20, 2023, on social media.

In a video shared from both Billingsley and Mooney's Instagram accounts, the singer is seen singing to their newborn son. The post from Hannah's account confirmed Abram's date of birth as January 17, 2023, as the caption read:

"First song sang to the newest family member… Abram Shay, you're so loved and so prayed over, baby boy. Thankful for all that God has done for us this week 🤍 1/17/23"

In his post, the Grammy winner stated:

"Grateful doesn't begin to cover it. ❤️"

Shay Mooney has been married to Hannah Billingsley, a former beauty queen, for over five years, and together they have three children.

Shay Mooney's wife, Hannah Billingsley, was crowned Miss Arkansas USA in January 2013

As mentioned earlier, Mooney's wife, Hannah Billingsley, is a former beauty pageant contestant and has competed in Miss Arkansas USA and Miss USA. She was crowned as Miss Arkansas USA on January 6, 2013. After winning the contest, she represented the state of Arkansas in the Miss USA pageant that same year.

Hannah is a native of Franklin, Arkansas, and according to her bio on the Pageant Update's website, she was involved in multiple organizations and philanthropic events. The bio continues:

"She has helped to raise more than $10,000 for charities, including the Be Her Freedom campaign for human trafficking, Habitat for Humanity, and Shoebox Ministries."

Her bio for Miss USA 2013 further says that Hannah, who had actively raised funds for the Children's Miracle Network, also knit hats for Arkansas Children's Hospital. She even won the Miracle Maker Award in 2012 and has worked with organizations like Feeding Arkansas Kids and the Backpack Program to help end child hunger.

Apart from her beauty pageant career, Hannah Billingsley also appeared in the official music video of Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber's 10,000 hours. The video also featured her husband, Shay Mooney, alongside pairs Dan (the other half of the country duo Dan + Shay) & Abby Law Smyers, and Justin & Hailey Bieber.

Hannah is also the host of the podcast, Unexpected with Hannah Love, which started in April 2022 and is available on multiple platforms.

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley married in 2017 after being in a relationship for three years

Shay Mooney and Hannah Billingsley got hitched in October 2017, after the singer proposed to her then-girlfriend in August 2016 (Image via Instagram/hannah.billingsley)

Hannah Billingsley tied the knot with country-pop icon Shay Mooney on October 20, 2017, at the latter's parents' farm in Arkansas, almost three years after they began dating. Reportedly, the two fell in love after connecting through social media as they had several mutual friends.

Mooney proposed to Billingsley in August 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child, Asher James Mooney, in January 2017. In August 2019, they shared that they were expecting their second child, Ames Alexander Mooney. Ames was born in 2020.

The couple confirmed the news of expecting their third child in August 2022.

