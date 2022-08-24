Who is Harry Collett? Meet the actor who plays Prince Jacaerys Velaryon in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated spinoff to HBO's most-watched show, Game of Thrones, premiered earlier this week.

Much to the satisfaction of critics and fans, the first episode of the show did not disappoint. It had an interesting premise, good pacing, and spent ample time in character establishment, introducing the viewers to a hoard of talented actors bringing Westeros to life. Among these actors is the young Harry Collett, who has been an instant attention-grabber ever since the announcement.

In the show, Collett plays the role of Jacaerys Velaryon, the first-born of Rhaenyra Targaryen. According to the lore from George R.R. Martin's novel, at some point in the story, Jacaerys is also deemed heir to the Iron Throne. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the same will happen in the show.

Apart from the role of Jacaerys Velaryon, Collett has previously been spotted in Dunkirk (Christopher Nolan, 2017).

Read on to find out more about Harry Collett from House of the Dragon.

Who is Harry Collett, and where have you seen him before House of the Dragon?

Born in the United Kingdom in 2004, Harry Collett began his career in 2014, when he appeared as a younger version of Michael Buble in the music video of Baby, It's Cold Outside.

After his appearance in the music video, Collett first appeared briefly in BBC medical drama Casualty. Then he landed the role of Wally in the children's television series Wallykazam!. While this was a voice role, Collett earned much critical acclaim for it.

Within a year, he appeared on Galavant as the younger version of the titular character. Alongside doing several small roles, Collett continued to make brief stints in Casualty.

Though Collett made his film debut with Ethel & Ernest in 2016, he is more widely remembered for his cameo in Dunkirk. He followed this appearance up with another one in Dead in a Week or Your Money Back.

In 2017, Harry Collett landed his big acting role with Dolittle, where he starred opposite Robert Downey Jr. He played the role of Tommy Stubbins, the self-appointed apprentice of Dr. Dolittle. Collett's other works include Honour, The Hive, Elf, The Musical, and Matilda the Musical, among others.

His latest appearance in House of the Dragon has revived interest in him.

Who is Jacaerys Velaryon in the House of the Dragon universe?

Though it is too early in the show to exactly figure out each character, according to George R.R. Martin's book, Jacaerys Velaryon, also known as Jace, is the firstborn son of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Ser Laenor Velaryon. At a point in time in the lore, he was made the heir to the Iron Throne.

Jacaerys is also a skilled warrior and dragon rider, with his dragon being Vermax.

House of the Dragon has not confirmed whether it will follow the same lore mentioned in the novels. Given that Game of Thrones has often made quite a few changes to the original storyline, there is no reason to believe why House of the Dragon will not do something similar.

The upcoming episodes will reveal more about the characters. Stay tuned for updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal