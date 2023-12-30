Who is Hassan Jhangur? Man charged with murder of Chris Marriott who was run over in Sheffield while trying to help unconscious stranger

Chris Marriott's death on December 27, 2023, was described as a "heartbreaking" incident on social media. However, a man has reportedly been recently charged with murdering Chris and his identity has been revealed as Hassan Jhangur, aged 23.

South Yorkshire Police Department also shared a statement on his arrest, revealing that charges of murder and attempted murder have been imposed on him. They continued:

"He remains in police custody and will appear at Sheffield magistrates court tomorrow."

Expand Tweet

According to the Independent, Christ Marriott was with his wife and two children in the Burngreave area on the occasion of Christmas when he spotted an injured woman. He approached the woman to offer first aid, but a car suddenly hit him and the eyewitnesses reportedly rushed to help.

The woman was also struck by the vehicle and was immediately hospitalized. The Sun reported that her condition is critical and further updates are currently awaited. Apart from Chris and the woman, a midwife, identified as Alison Norris, was also injured in the incident.

Severe charges have been imposed on Hassan Jhangur for being allegedly involved in Chris Marriott's death

On December 27, Chris Marriott tried to help an injured woman when a car crashed into him, leading to his death.

As mentioned earlier, the woman along with a midwife was injured, and many other people standing in the way reportedly suffered injuries, as per Strathspey Herald.

Expand Tweet

A man named Hassan Jhangur has been already arrested for being allegedly involved in the incident. He was taken to court on December 30, 2023. A female security guard stood beside him while he appeared at the court, wearing a T-shirt along with track-suit trousers.

Five charges of attempted murder were imposed on Jhangur based on the injuries suffered by Hasan Khan, Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur, and Riasat Khan.

The Telegraph states that Nafeesa was reportedly the woman who was injured before Chris tried to help her and she is also believed to be the accused's sister. Furthermore, the outlet also stated that Ambreen was Hassan's mother. Detailed information on the same is yet to be revealed.

While the fate of Jhangur is yet to be decided by the court, Chris Marriott's family paid tribute to him by describing him as the perfect husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. They continued:

"He devoted much of his life to helping others. The circumstances of his death, although tragic and unfathomable to us his family, show the sort of man he was – to go to help rather than to turn away."

GoFundMe page launched to get help for Chris Marriott's funeral

Following the death of Chris Marriott, a GoFundMe page was launched to collect funds for his funeral. The description stated that he was loved by everyone and continued:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and their two boys at this so difficult time and we would like to remove any financial concerns they may have. Therefore any donation small or large will be passed in its entirety to Chris's lovely family."

Expand Tweet

The page aimed to collect £5,000 and donations worth £26,423 have been made till now. The Sun states that Chris served as an IT manager for Community Money Advice, also known as CMA.