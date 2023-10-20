Who did Haydn Gwynne play in Drop The Dead Donkey? Character explored as actress dies aged 66

Actress Haydn Gwynne passed away on October 20, 2023, at the age of 66. She was struggling with cancer for a long time which led to her demise, as per Variety. In a statement, Gwynne's agent also confirmed the news of her death and said that the actress was hospitalized at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals. The agent stated that Gwynne was surrounded by her friends and family members at the time of death.

Fast X star Helen Mirren shared an Instagram post by including a picture of Gwynne. She described the actress, who gained recognition for her performance as Alex Pates in the Channel 4 sitcom, Drop the Dead Donkey, as a "consummate dedicated actress."

Mirren added that she had the "huge pleasure" of sharing the stage with Gwynne in the play The Audience. Helen Mirren went on to say that like the original characters of the play, she and Haydn Gwynne "danced a delicate dance together."

"She was both funny and serious at the same time, a brilliant balancing act that her whole career exemplified. We will miss her very much," Mirren said.

Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) paid tribute to Gwynne on Facebook. In the post, the RSC said that the actress' talent was "vast" and that they were proud of their association with her. It was also noted that the actress' last appearance was as Volumnia in Angus Jackson's 2017 production of Coriolanus.

Haydn Gwynne was known for her appearance in Drop the Dead Donkey

Haydn Gwynne portrayed a variety of roles in their successful career. However, she was also popular for portraying Alex Pates in Drop the Dead Monkey, which aired on Channel 4.

Alex is employed at GlobeLink and is the second-in-command of George Dent. She is skilled and professional in terms of her work. However, she is easily angered if she is provoked and she might become violent. She was married and divorced before the show premiered and her ex-husband is a slum landlord.

Pates' ex-husband also appears in an episode where he tried to prevent the broadcast of a news story related to his unlawful business practices. However, Alex responds by hitting him in the nose.

Alex's mother continuously calls her when she is in a meeting. She tries to offer some advice to Alex and she also arrives at the office once. Alex later leaves GlobeLink and joins BBC.

Drop the Dead Donkey aired on August 9, 1990, and continued for five more seasons until December 9, 1998. Gwynne appeared in the first two series and was the recipient of a few accolades at the British Comedy Awards.

Haydn Gwynne was active in the entertainment industry since 1984

Haydn Gwynne started her career on stage, as per Guardian. She joined the University of Nottingham and then enrolled at the Edinburgh Fringe.

She made her debut with Drop the Dead Donkey and started to appear on shows like Time Riders, Peak Practice, and Merseybeat. Haydn was also featured in an episode of the detective drama series, Lewis and the mystery drama series, Ripper Street.

Gwynne made guest appearances in some other TV shows like Silent Witness, Uncle, and Death in Paradise. She played important roles in plays like Threepenny Opera and Anything Goes.

Haydn is survived by her sons Orlando and Harrison alongside other family members.