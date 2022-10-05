Who is Heather Sykes? Meet Whitney's best friend as she goes on another date in My Big Fat Fabulous Life 

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022. After concentrating on her friend/business partner Jessica's wedding, Whitney Way Thore got back on her mission to help her best friend, Heather Sykes, find a new beau. Heather is a single mom and has been on the famed reality TV series since 2015.

The 38-year-old My Big Fat Fabulous Life star was first set up on a group date by Whitney a few episodes ago. After the group date, Heather decided to go on a solo date with Antwone. After texting him for a week, the duo went out, but sadly things didn't click for them. Hence, Heather didn't meet him after that.

To get her friend back on the dating wagon, Whitney set Heather up on another date this week with a guy named Alexander. As much as the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star wanted this date to go well, sadly, it fizzled out. Heather found him to be a little creepy and persistent.

Heather told Whitney that at one point during their date, Alexander asked her if he could feed her a piece of plantain. She added that she felt like he was there for all the wrong reasons and that it didn't feel genuine to her.

Heather Sykes from My Big Fat Fabulous Life has two kids with her ex-husband

Heather Sykes and her ex-husband Jared Burton tied the knot at a very young age. According to Gossip Next Door, she was merely 21 years old while he was 24. They have two kids, a son, Elijah, and a daughter, Ava. After being married for a long time, the couple officially split in 2015.

Although the reason for their divorce is still unknown, the two of them maintain a cordial relationship for the sake of their two children. Elijah recently turned 11 years old, and the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star took to her Instagram profile and penned an emotional post for her son. She uploaded pictures of him and captioned them,

"11 years ago today, this cute boy burst onto the scene and he’s been making us laugh ever since. Happy birthday, Elijah Wilson! Love you forever!"

Her daughter Ava is in the eighth grade and shares a love for musicals like her mother. She recently starred in a production of Grease. As for Heather, her most recent drama was a musical comedy titled The Wedding Singer.

She returned to the stage after a 12-year hiatus. She uploaded a post on Instagram, captioning it,

"Time to unleash my inner bad girl! After a 12-year hiatus, I’m so excited to return to the stage!"

Apart from being a mom and having a passion for theatre, Heather also runs her own business. According to Comparably, her business, Global Directors of Editorial Services, is roughly estimated to be worth around $180k-$270k. She also earns quite a bit from her appearances on My Big Fat Fabulous Life. Her overall net worth is estimated to be around $900k.

She has over 83.7k followers on Instagram and often posts about her kids, friends, and family.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

