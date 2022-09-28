Who is Jessica Powell? Meet Whitney’s friend as she gets married in My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 8 

TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned for an all-new episode on 27 September, 2022. This week, the famed reality TV series showcased Whitney's friend, trainer, and business partner Jessica Powell's wedding. After dating Isaiah for over five years, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

It was an outdoor wedding and the reception was hosted in a rustic barn. After planning a detailed wedding, Jessica got emotional. The My Big Fat Fabulous Life star told her father that she didn't know if she would be able to go through with the wedding. However, her father calmed her jittery nerves down.

Walking down the aisle, Jessica couldn't control her tears. However, after the ceremony, the event exuded a happy vibe. The couple shared a romantic first dance too. Jessica and Whitney were glad that their wedding went about smoothly and nothing drastic happened.

Jessica Powell from My Big Fat Fabulous Life met her husband in 2016

Jessica first met Isaiah Martin back in 2016 when she was involved in her father's business, Powell Fitness. After dating for years, Isaiah decided to propose to her in July 2021 at the same place where the duo met. Jessica announced her engagement via an Instagram post.

She captioned the picture,

"I had just finished 'Hot Shot 19' (CrossFit peeps will know what that is) and he took me by the hand and walked me up the steps to meet our family and a few close friends who’ve been with us from the beginning. It was amazing, it was perfect, and I am so overwhelmed with happiness and love!"

Finally, on April 16 2022, the couple tied the knot. Their hashtag was #oneinamartin. After their wedding, Isaiah took to his Instagram account and uploaded a photo and captioned it,

"The love of my life! In this one and the next … Mrs. Martin, with some respect on it!"

Like Jessica, Isaiah also shares a love for fitness. He also supported his wife throughout her journey in the competitive field of body-building. Jessica has taken part in 3 natural figure shows and won them all. Two among them being professional ones. Jessica was first introduced as Whitney's trainer before the two became business partners.

When My Big Fat Fabulous Life first premiered, viewers were introduced to Jessica's father, who helped curate a diet and fitness regime for Whitney. Jessica used to work at her father's gym back then. Jessica also helped Whitney prepare for her powerlifting competitions.

In 2021, the duo finally teamed up as partners for Whitney's No BS active. They will be celebrating their six-month anniversary on the series in the forthcoming episodes.

Jessica and Whitney share an emotional moment with Babs prior to the wedding

During this week's episode, prior to her wedding, Whitney and Jessica paid a visit to Babs, who was getting ready for the wedding. Since this was the first day that the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star's mother was venturing outside a medical facility, Whitney was worried. While getting ready, Jessica teased Babs,

"There's a stipulation surrounded by your invitation. You can only come to the wedding if you're going to dance. I better see that on the dance floor tonight, ma'am."

Meanwhile, the My Big Fat Fabulous Life star was equally happy to see her mother dolled up. She said:

"I'm so happy, mommy. Today is gonna be such a fun day. Are you so excited?...You're so cute, you're my girl. I love you."

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far