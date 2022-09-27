What time will My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 10 Episode 8 air on TLC? Plot, release date, and more

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is set to return on TLC with an exciting episode this Tuesday, September 27, at 10 pm ET. Whitney’s best friend and trainer, Jessica, will be seen getting married, and even though Whitney’s mother is still recovering from a recent health scare, she is more than excited to make an appearance.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Despite her recent health setbacks, Babs is determined to attend Jessica's wedding; Lennie agrees to undergo a wedding day makeover, and Whitney is taken with how attractive she finds him in his suit."

Wedding bells are ringing in My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s upcoming episode

Jessica Powell, one of Whitney’s best friends, is getting married in the latest segment, titled, A Big Fat Wedding – But Not Mine. While it is an exciting time, it is also not completely free of stress.

Whitney will be a bridesmaid, and her mother, who is still recovering from a stroke, is adamant about attending the wedding. This will be Babs Thore’s first outing since she’s been in the hospital, which leaves Whitney worried.

A promo for My Big Fat Fabulous Life’s season 10, episode 8, showed the wedding party just before the ceremony. The bride and Whitney are trying to keep Babs’ spirits high as she gets ready. Whitney tells her mother that she can only come if she dances and offers to push her around on the dance floor.

Jessica shows her some hand movements she could do while being in a wheelchair. This is Babs’ first time getting ready for an event since her time in the hospital, and she seems excited. She even ironically gasps when Whitney tells her that she brought along clip-on earrings for her to wear.

Whitney said:

"I’m so happy mommy, today’s going to be such a fun day."

Glenn Thore, Whitney’s father, admits to being worried in his confessional. He also says that it’s his goal that Babs has a “good time” and that she is well accommodated in case they have to leave at any point.

In another promo of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Whitney convinces her ex-boyfriend Lennie to get a makeover for the wedding and accompanies him to a barbershop. Lennie tells the barber that he wants to look fancy, as Whitney doesn’t want him to look bad. He also opened up about his sobriety. In his confessional, he said:

"My first year of sobriety has been the best year of my life."

He further said that being sober helped him gain perspective and that he doesn’t miss being “a drunk mess at all.”

Whitney and Lennie spent the day relaxing and opening up about their lives to their barbers. Whitney tells her barber about her mother’s stroke and that her father’s been encouraging her to take a vacation.

In her confessional, Whitney said:

"I think I have a lot of guilt when I think about taking a vacation but I think my dad’s right."

She further said that if she and her brother want to provide their mother with the best possible care, they need to be “energized and rejuvenated.

More about My Big Fat Fabulous Life

My Big Fat Fabulous Life follows the lives of Whitney Thore and those close to her. The show has been on the air for 10 seasons and has seen Whitney’s journey through her daily life and milestones. The latest season premiered on August 9, 2022, and opened with the family finding out about Babs’ stroke and hospitalization.

New episodes air every week on Tuesday at 10 pm ET on TLC.

