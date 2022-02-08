Who is Hitomi Mochizuki? All about the YouTube shaman star spotted with Shawn Mendes on Hawaii hike 

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes was photographed with yogi Hitomi Mochizuki while he got in touch with his spiritual side during a recent Hawaii trip.

Mochizuki published images on February 4 showing the 23-year-old Mendes sitting cross-legged on a rocky incline as she assisted him in snorting something from a two-pronged object.

As per a Medium post, Mendes appeared to be using Rapé - a tool used to cleanse oneself "of negative energy, assist with pain relief, and stimulate detoxification, aiding in removing excess mucus, toxins, and bacteria."

In another instance, Mendes and Mochizuki joined their hands and stared intently into each other's eyes.

Shawn Mendes was dressed in a gray muscle tee and athletic pants, with a bandana around his neck, while Mochizuki wore biker shorts and a matching bra.

Later, the duo walked along a rocky path with the singer holding a drink in his hand.

Who is Shawn Mendes' spiritual partner Hitomi Mochizuki?

Born in 1997, Hitomi Mochizuki is a Brooklyn native. Her father is Japanese, while her mother is Venezuelan. Eventually, Mochizuki moved to Maryland, where she explored spirituality and Buddhism.

Mochizuki is now a YouTuber, social media influencer, and model with nearly 400K followers on Instagram. Since she created her YouTube channel in 2013, she has gained close to one million subscribers. She shot to fame with her heartfelt videos focusing on topics like PTSD, low self-worth, anxiety, mental illness, and self-destructive behaviors.

She recently did an ad campaign for Health-Ade kombucha and promoted Amazon's Audible app via YouTube video about how she lives in a treehouse.

As per her Instagram handle, she describes herself as a "Forest Nymph" as well as an "Ashtanga Yogi." Her grid is full of images in which she is seen engaging in meditation, yoga, and exploring nature.

According to her previous YouTube video, Mochizuki lived in a treehouse for a year. In addition, she posts videos about her exercise regiment and diet.

