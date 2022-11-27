Who was Hovain? Tributes pour in as popular music manager passes away

Jonathan "Hovain" Hylton, one of hip-hop's most beloved managers, died on Friday, November 25, 2022. The news of his death came through a post shared on his Instagram account the following day, which stated that he passed away at home. It also requested the fans to respect his family's privacy during this difficult time. The full caption read:

"It is with deep regret that we message to all family, friends and colleagues that Jonathan “Hovain” Hylton passed away while at his home on Friday, November 25. He was a beloved and devoted father, husband, son, brother and a proud Brooklyn representative."



"We’d like to thank all of his close friends for all of the love and support that you have shown during this difficult time. We ask that you all continue to keep his family in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time."

Hovian was a label artist, owner, and manager known for his work ethic and kind nature. He has worked with Platinum-selling artists such as T-Pain, YFN Lucci, Cam'ron, Troy Ave, and Styles P. Dom Kennedy.

Hovian once taught a course on "The Business of Music" at the Kingsborough Community College

Born in Brooklyn, Hovain's early exposure to music made him confident about pursuing a career in the same. In a 2017 interview with Scoop B Radio Podcast, he stated:

"I didn’t know what it was, but I knew it was going to have something to do with music. It’s not like you go to college and say, ‘OK. I want to get into the music business.’ I think my life and background prepared me for it.”

Pragmatic by nature, the Hovain had his first brush with the work by shadowing the late boxing promoter Butch Lewis. He explained that the experience taught him how to be "self-made."

He soon teamed up with Randall "Sicakamore" Medford as part of the Famous Firm. The duo managed the careers of several artists, including Rich Hill, the son of Tommy Hilfiger. They also helped launch the Famous Factory live show in collaboration with XXL Magazine, which featured artists like Curren$y and Wiz Khalifa.

He soon established his own company, Hovain Hylton Management, where he merged management with marketing, "crafting unprecedented branding deals." His most recent portfolio included Brooklyn rapper Young Lito and veteran journalist and artist Rob Markman. His sharp skills allowed him to garner deals with sportswear brands like Adidas, Avion Tequila, and Diddy’s Sean John clothing line.

Talking about his work philosophy, Hovian explained it's not about putting together just any deal, it's about getting the right deal that works for both the client and the brand. He said:

"The value of doing good business is so much bigger than getting a check. It’s about creating a worthwhile experience for my clients, the brand and most-importantly the consumer."

About a week prior to his death, he was recognized as a "leading music executive" by Billboard. Furthermore, last year, the hip-hop manager was asked to teach a weekly course named "The Business of Music" at Kingsborough Community College. The course covered topics like publishing deals, how artists can capitalize on business deals, and more.

Netizens pay tribute to Hovain in the wake of his untimely demise

As soon as the news was made public, fans and internet users tweeted their prayers and condolences to the late music mogul. Many fans, as well as various artists he worked with, expressed their sadness about his passing as they shared their gratitude. His fellow peers also took to social media to pay their respects.

Nappin 4Tay @atrak Can’t believe Hovain passed, wtf. He was one of the good ones. Everyone loved him. A pillar of New York hip hop, of hip hop in general, just a good guy. Damn. Can’t believe Hovain passed, wtf. He was one of the good ones. Everyone loved him. A pillar of New York hip hop, of hip hop in general, just a good guy. Damn.

ItsTheReal @itsthereal Hovain was generous in mind, spirit and soul. He gave his all to this culture and to the countless who are hurting today. May his memory be a blessing. Hovain was generous in mind, spirit and soul. He gave his all to this culture and to the countless who are hurting today. May his memory be a blessing.

🇧🇧Big Josh🇧🇧 @KingBamidele RIP Hovain. Never heard anything but good about that man. Condolences to all his family & friends. RIP Hovain. Never heard anything but good about that man. Condolences to all his family & friends.

SeaQ Management @SeaQ_Management 🏾 @XXL Got sooo much game and industry advice from watch you from a far. Definitely a legend @XXL Got sooo much game and industry advice from watch you from a far. Definitely a legend 🙏🏾

THIQUE @ScottieBeam Such a good soul. A special soul. A necessary soul. He’s helped and done so much for others. Always warmth and love when he’s around. Never hesitated to let me know i was doing good. Never hesitated with advice. Such a gentle soul. Sending @Hovain ’s family so much love. Such a good soul. A special soul. A necessary soul. He’s helped and done so much for others. Always warmth and love when he’s around. Never hesitated to let me know i was doing good. Never hesitated with advice. Such a gentle soul. Sending @Hovain’s family so much love.

RUSS @russdiemon rip Hovain 🏼 🏼 such a solid guy Damn manrip Hovain🏼 such a solid guy Damn man 😞😞😞 rip Hovain 🙏🏼🙏🏼 such a solid guy

Skyzoo @skyzoo 🏽🕊 Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G🏽🕊 Damn, RIP Hovain. A good BK dude who truly repped the culture and the borough. Rest well G 🙏🏽🕊

Eric Diep @E_Diep Wow, RIP Hovain. I met him early on in my career as I got to know his artist Troy Ave. He was genuine, kind, and believed in the talent he supported. Just a dedicated guy to the music industry and always wanted to give back Wow, RIP Hovain. I met him early on in my career as I got to know his artist Troy Ave. He was genuine, kind, and believed in the talent he supported. Just a dedicated guy to the music industry and always wanted to give back 😔

NUFF @nuffsaidny RIP Hovain. His presence and impact on the culture will always be remembered. He was always there when I needed advice. A genuine soul. RIP Hovain. His presence and impact on the culture will always be remembered. He was always there when I needed advice. A genuine soul.

LaRussell @LaRussellGC 🏾 🏾🖤



went so hard for me. He's been lining up plays for me since the day we met. I wouldn't be where I am without Hov telling EVERY single person he knew about me.



"It Was God's Plan, It Was Your Will." - Hovain Long Live The Greatest🏾🖤 @Hovain went so hard for me. He's been lining up plays for me since the day we met. I wouldn't be where I am without Hov telling EVERY single person he knew about me."It Was God's Plan, It Was Your Will." - Hovain Long Live The Greatest 🙏🏾🙏🏾🖤@Hovain went so hard for me. He's been lining up plays for me since the day we met. I wouldn't be where I am without Hov telling EVERY single person he knew about me. "It Was God's Plan, It Was Your Will." - Hovain https://t.co/pE8zExoZpt

At the time of this writing, the cause of his death is yet to be made public.

