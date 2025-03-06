Who is Ian Carroll? Independent researcher goes viral with bold claims on Joe Rogan’s podcast, ranging from Pizzagate to Podesta emails

YouTuber Ian Carroll appeared on the March 5 episode of Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, where he made now-viral claims on various controversial topics, including Pizzagate, the Epstein list, Podesta emails, Israel, and James Alefantis' Instagram account.

Carroll, an independent researcher, investigative journalist, entrepreneur, and the host of the Ian Carroll Show on YouTube, expressed his lack of faith in the much-anticipated Jeffrey Epstein list that the Trump administration has promised to disclose. Carrol claimed:

"Epstein for sure. And I think it's because of Israel. 'Cause I think when you really dig into Epstein, his entire network was Israel, it was clear… Epstein was working for an intelligence agency in the Middle East… And we all know who he worked for."

He continued:

"Jeffrey Epstein was the world's most prolific and evil s*x trafficker we know of so far, ever. And he very clearly was a Jewish organization… working on behalf of Israel and other groups. And that's a stark stain."

The online personality who is known for exposing large-scale corporations claimed that Jeffrey Epstein was an alleged associate of Ehud Barak, the ex-Prime Minister and ex-Head of Intelligence of Israel who was infamous for "targeting Americans, American officials."

Ian Carroll added that while the CIA now had "interest" in these connections, too, when Epstein had an active network, he reportedly had help from inside the agency.

All you need to know about Ian Carroll amid his Joe Rogan interview

According to the December 6, 2024 cover story by New Outlook on Ian Carroll, he is an independent, investigative citizen journalist. He has a self-titled show on his YouTube channel and is also active on other social networking sites such as Instagram, X, and TikTok, where he focuses on uncovering truths about global scandals.

During a September 2024 interview with fellow influencer Robert Breedlove, Ian Carroll shared that he was a GameShop investor who was "pretty ignorant" about world affairs and lived his life snowboarding, rock climbing, and trekking.

He mentioned being given "political opinions" for which he didn't have "any basis." However, following the COVID-19 pandemic, he ventured into investigative journalism and began "to question everything," from the coronavirus to the 2020 U.S. elections and more

According to New Outlook, Carroll is different from other investigative journalists as he brought his research and findings directly to his audience on social media, which might have been why he earned over 300,000 followers every month during his initial days on TikTok. He told the outlet:

"By one month into content creation, it was immediately apparent that I could make this my full-time job, and that there was a hunger for understanding, at this base layer, of what's wrong, not from an expert perspective, but rather from a 'let's all figure this out' perspective."

The journalist added:

"I pride myself on being as honest and transparent and truthful as I can possibly be."

Known to expose major firms, Ian has so far conducted research on financial lobbyist behemoths that control the world, Big Pharma, narrative control by the U.S. Deep State, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the censorship industrial complex, globalist think tank organizations, the Epstein List, Israel-Palestine conflict, and more.

Ian Carroll has 571,000 followers on Instagram, 112,000 subscribers on YouTube, 1.1 million followers on X, and another million on TikTok. He also founded the clothing company Follow the Money, Seek the Truth, which is the mantra he swears by. Ian is also active on Rumble.

Joe Rogan and Ian Carroll made several claims on the former's podcast. (Image via X/@liz_churchill10)

More about Ian Carroll’s recent conversation with Joe Rogan

During his latest appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast, Ian Carroll talked about several conspiracy theories about Israel, including its government reportedly being "vulnerable to the Deep state effect" more than the American government and its leadership seemingly being "corrupt." He also claimed that the 9/11 Dancing Israelis theory was "real."

When Joe Rogan claimed that Pizzagate was a "great way to put a halt to all the looking into" the Podesta emails, which he called "bananas," Carroll agreed. In this context, the latter talked about the alleged "Sixty five thousand dollars' worth of hot dogs flown from Chicago for a White House party," during the Obama administration, which Rogan called "very weird."

"Did you ever see the archived Instagram post from James Alefantis' Instagram? 'Cause that's a dark place. There's so many layers to Pizzagate that they tried to cover up intentionally for very good reason… There's so much more ripe clear evidence that's way more powerful," Ian Carroll mentioned.

He further went on:

"James Alefantis' Instagram account is a great example. So people like Liz Crokin and people like Alex Jones. Like they saw these things come out... You can find plenty of different archives of all of James Alefantis' Instagram posts... And there are things like photos of children with their arms taped to tables, and then the caption is, 'looks like a fun time.'"

Expand Tweet

The independent researcher also talked about other related IG accounts, which reportedly had "weirder" feeds comprising alleged posts on kill rooms, open coffins, a walk-in freezer, and more, which are "super dark" with a "bunch of babies, and a bunch of symbolism."

According to Ian Carroll, all these were hiding in plain sight until they got "scrubbed." He once again referenced the Podesta art collection, the Marina Abramovic cooking scandal, the Clintons, the Haiti scandals, cocaine in Arkansas, and more, saying:

"It's like the thing is that we sound crazy. I sound crazy to someone that doesn't do their own research because you just start there's so many layers of like, crazy sh*t that's happened with some of these people. That if you don't know the history of a person like Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, it's really easy to think oh that's just so insane."

Carroll explained that all the powerful and wealthy people were involved in a "classic frame job" where they seemingly cooked up a false claim in public and later "discredit" it, only also to discredit the actual thing, adding Nancy Pelosi spoke about it "very well."

