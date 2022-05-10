Who did Jack Kehler play in The Big Lebowski? Tributes pour in as character actor dies aged 75

Character actor Jack Kehler recently passed away at the age of 75. He played supporting roles in several TV shows and films over his long career and was mostly recognized for his appearance in The Big Lebowski.

News of his death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler, who stated that his father died on May 7 from complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Further details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost R.I.P. Jack Kehler, a delightful character actor, who popped up in THE BIG LEBOWSKI, POINT BREAK, LOST HIGHWAY, THE LAST BOY SCOUT, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, episodes of MAD MEN, DEEP SPACE NINE, ANGEL, BABYLON 5, TALES FROM THE CRYPT, and so many more. R.I.P. Jack Kehler, a delightful character actor, who popped up in THE BIG LEBOWSKI, POINT BREAK, LOST HIGHWAY, THE LAST BOY SCOUT, PINEAPPLE EXPRESS, episodes of MAD MEN, DEEP SPACE NINE, ANGEL, BABYLON 5, TALES FROM THE CRYPT, and so many more. https://t.co/rvWsNqGqlP

Jay Faerber @JayFaerber Sad to hear of Jack Kehler’s passing. Such a great character actor. I particularly loved him as “the inventor of Scrabble” in THE LAST BOY SCOUT. Sad to hear of Jack Kehler’s passing. Such a great character actor. I particularly loved him as “the inventor of Scrabble” in THE LAST BOY SCOUT. https://t.co/zdjNPm3FxC

Jack Kehler’s character in The Big Lebowski

Jack played the role of Marty, the Dude’s Landlord in The Big Lebowski. The character appears to remind his tenant that “tomorrow’s already the 10th”, and noted that he “finally the venue I wanted – I’m performing my dance quintet. You know, my cycle?”

The character then comes back at said recital. He dances partly mime, ballet, slapstick, the full Coens brothers package. It is another example of the duo’s characters who made brief appearances in their movies but remain in the fans’ memories as cult characters.

Directed by Joel Coen and produced by Ethan Coen, The Big Lebowski was released on March 6, 1998. It received positive reviews from critics and eventually became a cult classic.

The movie featured Jeff Bridges in the lead role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski alongside John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, John Turturro, Sam Elliott, and others.

Everything known about Jack Kehler

Kehler addresses the audience onstage at Lebowski Fest Los Angeles Movie Party at Saban Theatre (Image via Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Jack Kehler was born in Philadelphia on May 22, 1946, and was a lifelong member of The Actors Studio. He began his career in 1983 with a role in Michael Laughlin’s sci-fi film Strange Invaders. He appeared on the ABC adventure series McKenna and on the second season of ABC’s Murder One.

He played recurring roles in shows like The Man in the High Castle alongside the 2000 ABC sitcom I’m with Her and the 1986 miniseries Fresno.

Kehler made guest appearances on several other TV series like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, St. Elsewhere, Mad Men, Monk, Bones, and others. He played major roles in movies like Lethal Weapon 4, Forces of Nature, Love Liza, Pineapple Express, Waterworld, The Last Boy Scout, Year of the Dragon, and more. His recent apperances include the Disney+ series Love Victor and the upcoming movie The Platinum Loop.

Fans pay tribute on Twitter

Although Jack Kehler played character roles in many films and TV series, he was loved by everyone for his performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Tom Reagan’s Hat @RufusTSuperfly RIP Jack Kehler

Immortalised as Marty the landlord in The Big Lebowski who performs his ‘dance quintet’ on stage at a tiny theater, based on Mussorgsky's ‘Pictures At An Exhibition’.

He does not disappoint. RIP Jack KehlerImmortalised as Marty the landlord in The Big Lebowski who performs his ‘dance quintet’ on stage at a tiny theater, based on Mussorgsky's ‘Pictures At An Exhibition’. He does not disappoint. https://t.co/fWtcGd2bkO

Jeff Daniel Phillips @JeffDanPhillips With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear talented friend #JackKehler who passed after a battle with Leukemia. A consummate pro & dedicated artist (& later father) who gave everything to all his roles on screen & stage. I’ll miss his infectious laugh the most. Rest easy Jack🖤 With a heavy heart I say goodbye to my dear talented friend #JackKehler who passed after a battle with Leukemia. A consummate pro & dedicated artist (& later father) who gave everything to all his roles on screen & stage. I’ll miss his infectious laugh the most. Rest easy Jack🖤 https://t.co/3vBZ3pQ1qY

Just George Oh🌻 @TimmyTwoShirts RIP Jack Kehler, also known as The Dude's landlord, among many other roles. He was one of us. He got his rent on the 10th. Good night, sweet prince RIP Jack Kehler, also known as The Dude's landlord, among many other roles. He was one of us. He got his rent on the 10th. Good night, sweet prince ❤️ https://t.co/3NdLzf6LDh

Charley Koontz @charley_koontz

RIP Jack Kehler ‍♂️ 🕺 twitter.com/mr_hank_scorpi… MrHankScorpio @Mr_Hank_Scorpio

I want to believe that his last words were “dude, uh, tomorrow’s already the 10th.” @charley_koontz Passed away on May 9th.I want to believe that his last words were “dude, uh, tomorrow’s already the 10th.” @charley_koontz Passed away on May 9th. I want to believe that his last words were “dude, uh, tomorrow’s already the 10th.” One last joke from a legend.RIP Jack Kehler‍♂️ One last joke from a legend. RIP Jack Kehler 👯‍♂️💃🕺 twitter.com/mr_hank_scorpi… https://t.co/G6an2esJX0

Frances Fisher @Frances_Fisher

Jack is the epitome of a consummate character actor and the sweetest guy in the world. We met 40 years ago as members of the @ActorsStudio

#ripJackKehler deadline.com/2022/05/jack-k… Jack Kehler Passed: #BigLebowski Landlord, Actor In Dozens Of Films, TV Series –Jack is the epitome of a consummate character actor and the sweetest guy in the world. We met 40 years ago as members of the @ActorsStudio Jack Kehler Passed: #BigLebowski Landlord, Actor In Dozens Of Films, TV Series – 🎭Jack is the epitome of a consummate character actor and the sweetest guy in the world. We met 40 years ago as members of the @ActorsStudio#ripJackKehler deadline.com/2022/05/jack-k…

Peter Avellino @PeterAPeel Great in BIG LEBOWSKI but I also think of him as 'the inventor of Scrabble' in THE LAST BOY SCOUT, RIP. deadline.com/2022/05/jack-k… Great in BIG LEBOWSKI but I also think of him as 'the inventor of Scrabble' in THE LAST BOY SCOUT, RIP. deadline.com/2022/05/jack-k…

Cotton @JonathanwCotton Yah know what? Tomorrow is already the 10th.



RIP Jack Kehler Yah know what? Tomorrow is already the 10th. RIP Jack Kehler https://t.co/nYDTXopUDF

Jack Kehler is survived by his wife Shawna Casey, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and grandson Liam.

