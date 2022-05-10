Who did Jack Kehler play in The Big Lebowski? Tributes pour in as character actor dies aged 75

Character actor Jack Kehler recently passed away at the age of 75. He played supporting roles in several TV shows and films over his long career and was mostly recognized for his appearance in The Big Lebowski.
News of his death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler, who stated that his father died on May 7 from complications of leukemia at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Further details related to his funeral are yet to be revealed.
Jack Kehler’s character in The Big Lebowski
Jack played the role of Marty, the Dude’s Landlord in The Big Lebowski. The character appears to remind his tenant that “tomorrow’s already the 10th”, and noted that he “finally the venue I wanted – I’m performing my dance quintet. You know, my cycle?”
The character then comes back at said recital. He dances partly mime, ballet, slapstick, the full Coens brothers package. It is another example of the duo’s characters who made brief appearances in their movies but remain in the fans’ memories as cult characters.
Directed by Joel Coen and produced by Ethan Coen, The Big Lebowski was released on March 6, 1998. It received positive reviews from critics and eventually became a cult classic.
The movie featured Jeff Bridges in the lead role as Jeffrey “The Dude” Lebowski alongside John Goodman, Julianne Moore, Steve Buscemi, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, John Turturro, Sam Elliott, and others.
Everything known about Jack Kehler
Jack Kehler was born in Philadelphia on May 22, 1946, and was a lifelong member of The Actors Studio. He began his career in 1983 with a role in Michael Laughlin’s sci-fi film Strange Invaders. He appeared on the ABC adventure series McKenna and on the second season of ABC’s Murder One.
He played recurring roles in shows like The Man in the High Castle alongside the 2000 ABC sitcom I’m with Her and the 1986 miniseries Fresno.
Kehler made guest appearances on several other TV series like Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, St. Elsewhere, Mad Men, Monk, Bones, and others. He played major roles in movies like Lethal Weapon 4, Forces of Nature, Love Liza, Pineapple Express, Waterworld, The Last Boy Scout, Year of the Dragon, and more. His recent apperances include the Disney+ series Love Victor and the upcoming movie The Platinum Loop.
Fans pay tribute on Twitter
Although Jack Kehler played character roles in many films and TV series, he was loved by everyone for his performances. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
Jack Kehler is survived by his wife Shawna Casey, son Eddie, daughter-in-law Mari-Anne, and grandson Liam.