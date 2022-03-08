Louis Vuitton front row: Julianne Moore and others who attended the show

On Monday, March 7, 2022, Louis Vuitton showcased its Fall-Winter 2022 collection at Paris Fashion Week. The show was held in Musée d’Orsay, which was presented by the Creative Director of the fashion house, Nicolas Ghesquière.

The show started at 2:30 pm in the presence of the iconic clock and impressionist masterpieces present at the museum, where they saw the beautiful designs made by Ghesquiere, who has been in the realm at the fashion house since 2013.

Ghesquiere is known for making exquisite designs, and thus the show has attracted many A-list celebrities to the front rows. The celebrity list included Emma Stone, Julianne Moore, Eve Jobs, and many more. These celebrities attended the show with their top-notch looks from the label.

Top 3 best-dressed celebrities at the Louis Vuitton FW 22-23 show

1)Emma Stone in all-black outfit

For the Louis Vuitton Fall 2022 show, Emma Stone was seen sharply dressed at Paris Fashion Week. She arrived at the runway show with her husband Dave McCary in an all-black outfit.

Stone wore a mini-length layered skirt, which was layered with another rounded outer skirt. She paired the skirt with a black military jacket, which had multiple pockets and exaggerated sleeves. The look was accessorized with a belt, delicate earrings, and a pillowy Le Coussin handbag from the label.

She completed her look with a pair of knee-high boots with black leather upper and short block heels.

2) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: a couple in the house

Couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were seen holding hands as they arrived for the Louis Vuitton Fall Winter 2022-23 show. They wore subtle matching outfits. Turner wore a black leather pinafore dress with an open-black jacket and a white crop top below the pinafore dress. She also wore a striped black and white tie and a pair of red sandal booties.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas wore a blue and black checkered jacket with corduroy fabric, which had white accents to it. He wore an all-black outfit underneath, with a black sweatshirt and black pants. Jonas completed his look with a pair of black shoes.

3) Julianna Moore in a chic black coat

Julianne Moore was spotted at the Louis Vuitton show in a black trench coat, which was layered upon a white shirt that featured chain detailing. She wore a pair of Wolford tights and polished boots.

Later, we saw Emma Stone and Julianne Moore posing together, which was a reunion moment for the former co-stars.

SmokinCelebs @writerwr0ng Emma Stone & Julianne Moore Emma Stone & Julianne Moore https://t.co/gL86AsseAw

The two actors worked together for the rom-com movie Crazy, Stupid, Love, which was released in 2011. Both the stars' looks for the evening had military vibes.

