Who is Jack Russell on 'The Bachelorette'? Infantry officer loves a good hike

Thirty eligible bachelors arrive in Indian Wells, hoping to find a partner for life in Michelle Young when the 18th season of The Bachelorette premieres on Tuesday, October 19, on ABC. Fans are extremely excited for the new season of the award-winning dating series.

A sweet and shy candidate this season is Army veteran Jack Russell. Read on to learn more about him.

Who is Jack Russell on 'The Bachelorette'?

Jack is a sweet and compassionate former Army officer from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He is all set to start the next chapter of his life. When it comes to close ones, Jack is an incredibly loyal person. He is known to be genuine and highly driven.

The 30-year-old Army veteran is looking for a partner who is emotionally stable, loving and silly. If she's up for a challenging hike, that's the deal maker.

Wharton graduate, Jack, describes himself as shy, but is attracted to women who are extroverts. Strong and fearless women are his type. Russell doesn't mind getting out of his comfort zone when in love.

Jack will throw up at the sight of an onion, he just can't stand one. He is quite afraid of dancing, and loves to play kickball.

Jack loves making grand gestures to make his lady love feel extra special. He will be meeting Michelle soon and that has fans super excited for what's to come.

About 'The Bachelorette' Season 18

Thirty charming bachelors date Michelle Young to potentially find their soulmate. For those unfamiliar with the show's concept, The Bachelorette is about:

“A single bachelorette dates multiple men over several weeks, narrowing them down to hopefully find her true love.”

Last season, Blake Moynes proposed to Katie Thurston in the show's finale. While Young will be seen going on dates with the contestants, a lot of drama and trust issues will unfold. In the trailer of The Bachelorette, Michelle Young reads:

"Finding love hasn't really been easy for me. I was never the girl invited to cute dates or apple orchards. I was the girl last for prom and first for basketball. It was like there was nobody like me. You'll need to understand in my heart of hearts, all I've ever wanted is love."

The premiere of The Bachelorette Season 18 will be aired on Tuesday, October 19, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC.

