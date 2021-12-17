Who are Jaclyn Smith's children? Actress shares rare photo of her son, Gaston Richmond

American actress Jaclyn Smith recently shared a photo where she was seen sharing a special moment with her son. The 76-year-old actress, who uses her social media handles to keep her fans up-to-date with her personal life, shared a picture of her son Gaston Richmond on Instagram.

In the post, Smith can be seen putting her arms around Richmond as the two smiled and posed for a selfie.

Smith is often seen sharing her family pictures and exclusive "behind-the-scenes" moments on her Instagram handle.

How many kids does Jaclyn Smith have?

Jaclyn Smith is the mother of two children - Gaston Richmond and Spencer Margaret Richmond, whom she shares with her ex-husband Anthony Richmond.

As per HITC, 39-year-old Gaston Richmond is in the entertainment industry, but not as an actor. He is a note-worthy cinematographer who is known for his works in Annabelle, Chasing Mavericks and The Kids Are All Right.

On the other hand, Spencer, 36, has also ventured into the creative field. Unlike her older brother, Spencer has appeared in front of the camera. The mother-daughter duo have appeared together in the 1998 television series documentary Intimate Portrait.

Jaclyn Smith also shares a close bond with her grandkids - Gaston's two-year-old daughter Olivia and Spencer's five-year-old daughter Bea.

Speaking about her granddaughters, Smith revealed that the girls call her Mimi.

They visit me all the time.

"This house is open to them. Bea knows that there's a drawer in my closet that's filled with candy, and she goes right for the gummy bears. She knows that I'm a soft touch for candy."

How many times did Jaclyn Smith marry?

Jaclyn Smith has been married four times. The Charlie's Angel alum first tied the knot with Roger Davis, who is best known for his role as Hannibal Heyes in Alias Smith and Jones. The marriage lasted for seven years, from 1968 to 1975.

The actress then went on to marry actor-turned-model Dennis Cole in a private ceremony in 1978. However, the pair lasted three years after the duo decided to part ways.

Smith met British cinematographer Anthony Richmond in 1980 and married him a year later. The couple produced two children - Gaston Richmond and Spencer Margaret Richmond. The duo were together for eight years before calling it quits in 1989.

The Night They Saved Christmas actress finally married heart surgeon Brad Allen in 1997. As per the News Amomama, the duo met seven years before their marriage when Allen was treating Smith's father's heart condition. The couple kept their relationship concealed until 1993.

