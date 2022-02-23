Who is Jacopo Moschin? Aimee Song welcomes first baby with boyfriend 

Influencer Aimee Song announced to her 6.2 million followers that she gave birth to her first baby boy. The 34-year-old welcomed her son along with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin. The mother went through a water delivery. Though the new parents were not prepared with a birthing pool, she gave birth in the couple’s home tub.

In an Instagram video uploaded on February 22, Aimee Song shared a video announcing the birth of her child Teo Felix. The caption read:

The Song of Style designer announced that she was pregnant in November. She shared an image of herself along with Moschin kissing in front of Duomo di Milano. She wrote in the caption:

“Made in Italy, coming soon…”

Who is Aimee Song’s boyfriend?

The new father, Jacopo Moschin, is an entrepreneur and a former fashion photographer. He is currently the founder of production company Likewise, along with working in propriety trading and art investment on the side. He is also the creative director at N87, Inc.

Moschin has collaborated with the biggest luxury brands, including Dior, Prada, John Hardy, and also worked with Zara. His work has featured in magazine giants including Vogue US, Financial Times, Amica, and more.

The 30-year-old studied Advertising and Media at the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. He graduated from the University of the Arts London, where he obtained his master’s degree in fashion communication.

Aimee Song and Jacopo Moschin met in Morocco during an influencer’s sponsored trip.

Aimee Song opens up about wanting a baby over a wedding

Following Song’s pregnancy announcement in 2021, she filmed a video on her YouTube channel sharing her excitement about starting a family. The influencer revealed that she and her boyfriend were “at a crossroad” on whether they wanted to continue being in a relationship. She added:

“I'd never really ever pictured myself, like, getting married, white wedding dress...but then I have always pictured myself being a mom. I always knew I wanted to be a mom.”

Song revealed that she told Moschin that she wanted to have a child, which her boyfriend was unsure of.

Following “intense therapy, which was so helpful,” Song decided to freeze her embryos. This proved to be unnecessary as the couple conceived on their own naturally after one try.

