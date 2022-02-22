Who is Jaida Benjamin? Missing actress starred in Netflix's Family Reunion

Jaida Benjamin, who plays Kelly in Netflix's Family Reunion, has reportedly gone missing.

The actress was last seen on February 19, 2022 at Tujunga Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in the Los Angeles region, according to the LAPD. She was last spotted with locks in her hair and wearing a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts, and white sneakers.

Since she was last seen, her family has been unable to contact her, and the LAPD believes there is no foul play at this point.

In an Instagram post, her mother, Jocinda Benjamin, appealed for aid from the public:

"Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing. Please help me find her. I can’t breathe."

Her uncle Jihan Johnston, co-founder of Beat Botics, updated the flyer about Benjamin's disappearance on Twitter.

More about Jaida Benjamin as Netflix actress reportedly goes missing

Jaida-Iman Benjamin is an actor and dancer from North Carolina, United Satates. She is relatively new but has already made a name for herself since stepping out in Hollywood.

The actress is well known for her roles in The Step Daddy, Southland, Mad About You and Christmas With My Ex with actors Denise Boutte and Travis Cure.

HillionaireProductions @HillionairePro1 #vanessasimmons #lawrencehrobinson #xmasmovies We had a wonderful time on set for Christmas With My Ex. Can't wait for you guys to see this movie this Holiday season! #deniseboutte We had a wonderful time on set for Christmas With My Ex. Can't wait for you guys to see this movie this Holiday season! #deniseboutte #vanessasimmons #lawrencehrobinson #xmasmovies https://t.co/4ZKbKOf3uX

She has also appeared in such movies as Christmas Everlasting, Murder in the Vineyard, and Life of a King. Her eponymous role as Rhonda in the Cuba Gooding, Jr. film Life of a King received rave reviews.

Netflix Family @netflixfamily I want y’all to meet my family FAMILY REUNION PART 3 is now streaming, only on Netflix I want y’all to meet my familyFAMILY REUNION PART 3 is now streaming, only on Netflix 🎶 I want y’all to meet my family 🎶 FAMILY REUNION PART 3 is now streaming, only on Netflix https://t.co/Dapcct9ZVM

Her television career includes roles in Family Reunion, Liv and Maddie, The Fosters, Insecure, Stuck in the Middle, Austin & Ally and Foursome.

The actor also had a very small role in the television movie Halloween Special: Bad things, Good Things.

Infos Séries FR @InfosSeriesFrc L’actrice Jaida Benjamin, notamment connu pour avoir joué dans la série #FamilyReunion , est actuellement portée disparu après qu’elle est été vu pour la dernière fois à Studio City à Los Angeles samedi dernier à environ 18h30. (heure locale) L’actrice Jaida Benjamin, notamment connu pour avoir joué dans la série #FamilyReunion, est actuellement portée disparu après qu’elle est été vu pour la dernière fois à Studio City à Los Angeles samedi dernier à environ 18h30. (heure locale) https://t.co/QraKXdR02Y

How to contact the LAPD for further information regarding Jaida Benjamin

Those with information concerning Jaida Benjamin's location are encouraged to call the Los Angeles Police Department's Missing Persons Unit.

They can also contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers if they choose to remain anonymous.

Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. @Hiphopedtecdiva



As we enter 2.22.22 ,

I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home. Dear Universe,As we enter 2.22.22 ,I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home. #JaidaBenjamin Dear Universe,As we enter 2.22.22 ,I’m manifesting that my niece appears. Her family wants her home. #JaidaBenjamin https://t.co/3eXJ1qiCM1

This is the second such instance this month; actress Lindsey Pearlman of General Hospital was reported missing after last being seen in Hollywood on February 13, 2022. On February 18, 2022, she was discovered dead. The cause of death is yet to be determined by the coroner.

