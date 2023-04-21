Who is Jake DuPree? Bri Teresi garners support after cutting ties with lingerie company who hired non-binary model 

Popular Instagram influencer and model Bri Teresi created headlines as she announced that she would no longer be working with the high-end lingerie brand, Honey Birdette. The entire fiasco happened when the brand uploaded some pictures of male model Jake DuPree posing in their lingerie.

Honey Birdette then received massive backlash for hiring a non-binary model, as several claimed that the lingerie is meant to be for women.

The pictures in the discussion include Jake DuPree sporting red lingerie set as the brand claimed that they fully supported the LGBTQ+ community. Through their post, the brand stated:

“Honey Birdette fosters an inclusive and diverse environment, and we will continue to use our voice to empower and support the LGBTQ+ community, women, and anyone who wants to feel fabulous in our lingerie."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded to the social media platform, Bri Teresi hopped on to the comment section and wrote:

"Sad to see you guys jumping on the woke bandwagon! Once again, another thing taken over by men. Know your audience!"

Jake Dupree is a non binary 35 year old model, dancer, burlesque performer and fitness instructor. They have worked with reputed magazines and brands like Time Out, PopSugar, Clever, and much more. Furthermore, Cosmopolitan’s Unicorn Correspondent added a lot to their success as the videos went viral, making them a popular name.

Jake DuPree, known for appearing in drama West Side Story, has a net worth of over $5 million

Jake DuPree is a well-known name in the beauty, fashion, modeling, and influencer industry. Born and brought up in 1988, the 35 year old model started off their career as a fitness instructor, who later appeared as Glitter Fantasy - The Unicorn for Cosmopolitan.

DuPree is also known for their work in theater, as their appearance in West Side Story was applauded by the audience.

DuPree hails from Newport, Arkansas, but currently resides in Los Angeles. Known for their work in fitness, they were also featured in Time Out Magazine and Pasadena Magazine. They were later a massive part of PopSugar Fitness, The Doctors, and Clevver.

The star was also seen in a number of movies like Girl Most Likely, Geography Club, and Get Jacked. Furthermore, all their ventures and work have contributed to their large net worth of over $5 million.

Bri Teresi claims that Honey Birdette blocked the model after she broke all ties with the brand, gathers support from the netizens

As Jake DuPree made their way onto the feed of the luxury lingerie brand, OutKick confirmed the news of the golf influencer parting ways with the brand. She then added to the confirmation and stated:

“The only way to stop this nonsense and propaganda is to not support businesses that do not support our values. It’s that simple! As a model I can tell you that an actual woman has been robbed of a place because of a deluded diversity handout. That’s pure misogyny. Now more than ever, we must support businesses that support our values. Go woke, go broke.”

Later, Bri Teresi also added a couple of stories claiming that Honey Birdette has blocked her, as she decided to break all ties with the brand for hiring a non-female model for the shoot. She also slammed the brand for going against their tag line, “By Women, For Women.”

Bri Teresi @briteresi Honey Birdette blocked me. I guess this “By Women For Women” lingerie brand is not for women’s voices. They aren’t just recruiting men to pose in their lingerie, but now they block women for speaking their minds. This is what hypocrisy looks like. Go woke Go broke!! Honey Birdette blocked me. I guess this “By Women For Women” lingerie brand is not for women’s voices. They aren’t just recruiting men to pose in their lingerie, but now they block women for speaking their minds. This is what hypocrisy looks like. Go woke Go broke!! https://t.co/F89DpbDz2K

Bri Teresi garnered support from netizens after she ended her collaboration with Honey Birdette due to the shoot with Jake DuPree. Check out some of these tweets below:

Bri Teresi receives support of netizens after she broke off ties with the high end lingerie brand. (Image via Twitter)

Bri Teresi receives support of netizens after she broke off ties with the high end lingerie brand. (Image via Twitter)

Bri Teresi receives support of netizens after she broke off ties with the high end lingerie brand. (Image via Twitter)

At the time of writing this article, neither Honey Birdette nor Jake DuPree have spoken out about the massive backlash that they've received.

Meanwhile, Honey Birdette has also disabled comments on the Jake DuPree picture as many social media users bashed the brand in its comment section.

Poll : 0 votes