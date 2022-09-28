Who is Jake LaRosa? Former Try Guys social media manager's TikTok goes viral amid Ned Fulmer cheating scandal

On September 27, a former employee of The Try Guys, Jake LaRosa, took to TikTok to post a video of his resignation from the collective, which has now gone viral on every social media platform.

For those unversed, The Try Guys, a former quartet and now a trio, has been trending since yesterday. They became the talk of the town after one of their group members, Ned Fulmer, was accused of cheating on his wife, Ariel, with an associate producer for the collective, Alexandria Herring.

Jake's video comes at a time when the group, now comprising Zach Kornfeld, Eugene Lee Yang, and Keith Habersberger shared a statement where they noted that the collective has cut ties with Ned Fulmer in the wake of the scandal. Their statement read:

"Ned Fulmer is no longer working with The Try Guys. As a result of a thorough internal review, we do not see a path forward together. We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Jake LaRosa is a former employee of The Try Guys

24-year-old Jake LaRosa is a former social media manager for The Try Guys. According to Just Jared, Jake previously managed the comedy group's second YouTube channel as well. In fact, he has also featured in some of their popular videos, the most recent being Try guys staff tries vegan McDonald’s.

Jake also appeared in another famous video with one of the group's members, Keith Habersberger, on the latter's personal YouTube channel. Posting a snippet of the same on his Instagram account, Jake wrote:

"Thanks for having me on Eat The Menu Keith."

He also took to Instagram in 2021 and posted some photos with the caption:

"swipe to see my reaction when I found out I’d be working for @tryguys"

However, LaRosa recently shared a TikTok video about resigning from the collective ahead of Ned Fulmer's exit from the comedy group.

The text on the TikTok video reads:

"Good Morning to everyone except Adam Levine, John Mulaney and..."

The camera slowly panned over a photo of Ned Fulmer with his wife Ariel as Jake holds the couple's 2021 The Date Night Cookbook. The former social media manager also sipped on a beverage as the song You Stupid B***h played in the background.

Jake captioned the video, "My last day was Friday," which made his TikTok followers realize that he had quit the collective.

GOT DP’d AT DPR @SLUT4KINO the try guys ex social media guy Jake Larosa just posted this . he said his last day was friday . guess this actually confirms it . the try guys ex social media guy Jake Larosa just posted this . he said his last day was friday . guess this actually confirms it . https://t.co/nRk60srhQI

Many social media users went to the comments section and on Twitter to speculate whether he knew anything about the cheating scandal or not.

✨Ana✨ commissions open @AverageGirlArt @deadendXXI

Today he posted a tiktok hinting on the cheating and saying he quit the 2nd try company on Friday @sannieclaw Jake LaRosa was one of their community managersToday he posted a tiktok hinting on the cheating and saying he quit the 2nd try company on Friday @deadendXXI @sannieclaw Jake LaRosa was one of their community managersToday he posted a tiktok hinting on the cheating and saying he quit the 2nd try company on Friday

Ned Fulmer exits The Try Guys

After the group released their statement on Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal, the YouTuber also took to his personal social media accounts to post an apology. Stating that he was in a "consensual workplace relationship," Fulmer apologized to Ariel and to the members of the group.

The entire statement read:

"Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship. I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel. The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I’m going to focus my attention."

Ariel Fulmer released a statement as well. She asked her fans and social media followers to "respect our [their] privacy for the sake of our [their] kids."

After mentioning calling it quits with Ned, the other members of The Try Guys have not released a statement.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far