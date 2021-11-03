Who is James Garretson on 'Tiger King'? FBI informant helped secure Joe Exotic's conviction

Netflix recently launched the trailer for Tiger King 2, the sequel to the hit docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

One of the pivotal players in the wild tale was James Garretson, a successful businessman who was acquainted with Joe Exotic for 20 years, who later became an FBI informant to help secure his conviction.

Who is James Garretson on 'Tiger King'?

James Garretson agreed to snitch on Joe Exotic under the pressure of facing the wrong end of the law himself. James recorded his conversations with Joe and partner Jeff Lowe and successfully introduced Exotic to an undercover FBI agent posing as a hitman.

Garretson currently lives in South Florida and runs a jet ski company.

"That's pretty much what I do, seven days a week," James explained.

James Garretson admitted that he was paid a couple thousand dollars for his participation in Tiger King, but it came at a personal cost of several death threats and hate mails.

Garretson is also being sued by former zoo owner Joe Exotic himself. Joe has filed a $94 million lawsuit against Garretson, Lowe and many other individuals as well as the U.S. Department of the Interior and Fish and Wildlife Services.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of perjury, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and causing mental anguish.

"He's claiming it's some kind of conspiracy or whatever. I have not seen the lawsuit, I've just been told about it." - Garretson expressed.

About 'Tiger King 2'

After the mega success of Tiger King, the follow-up series Tiger King 2 is finally here. The plot clearly thickens this season with a phone call coming in from Joe Exotic, who is imprisoned for attempting to hire a hitman to murder Carole Baskin.

The official synopsis of the Netflix show reads:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness. Thought you knew the whole story? Just you wait.

Get ready to watch the premiere of Tiger King 2 on Netflix on November 17.

Edited by Sabine Algur