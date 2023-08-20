Who is Jasmine Cephas Jones? All you need to know about Ron Cephas Jones’ daughter as the latter dies aged 66

Well-known actor Ron Cephas Jones recently passed away on August 19, 2023, at the age of 66. The Emmy-winning actor, who received critical acclaim for his role as William Hill on the hit show "This is Us," died due to a "long-standing pulmonary issue.

Ron Cephas Jones previously had a double lung transplant in 2020 due to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The actor's death was confirmed by a statement put out to multiple entertainment portals by a representative of the actor.

The statement confirmed:

"Beloved and award-winning actor Ron Cephas Jones has passed away at the age of 66 due to a long-standing pulmonary issue."

"Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness, and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him," it further stated.

"Ron’s inner-beauty and soul was evident to the huge audience from his multi-Emmy award winning performance on This is Us. He is survived by his daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones," it continued.

Ron Cephas Jones is survived by his daughter, Jasmine Cephas Jones, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. She is most notable for her double roles as Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the Broadway musical "Hamilton." She was also engaged to fellow actor Anthony Ramos, but they split up in 2021 after six years of dating.

Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones made history in the 2020 Primetime Emmys

The 34-year-old Jasmine Cephas Jones is an accomplished actor, producer, and singer. She is well-known for a variety of roles in television and film and is the daughter of Ron and British-born jazz singer Kim Lesley.

She played the dual roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the 2020 Broadway stage musical "Hamilton." Following in her father's footsteps, she also received a Primetime Emmy award for Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series in 2020 for her role as Tyisha in "#FreeRayshawn."

In 2020, Jasmine Cephas Jones and her father made history as they became the first father-daughter duo to win an Emmy in the same year. She was also the first black woman to win in her category. In a 2020 virtual press conference after winning the award, Ron Cephas Jones stated:

"Winning another Emmy is icing on the cake, but to see my daughter move into this place where she’s earned an Emmy… it’s beyond words."

"I tear up every time I think about it. The highlight of this whole journey is to see my daughter become happy, successful and healthy. That’s a parent’s dream," he added.

The London-born Berklee College of Music and Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre graduate has also made appearances in films like Fairfield, Mistress America, Dog Days, Marriage Story, and the critically acclaimed Blindspotting. She has also put out four singles: Moonlight, Wild Thing, Little Bird, and a Daveed Diggs remix of Wild Thing.

Jasmine Cephas Jones was once engaged to fellow Hamilton star Anthony Ramos. The couple met during Hamilton rehearsals in 2015 and confirmed their relationship in a now-deleted 2015 Valentine's Day Instagram post.

Three years later, in December 2018, the couple got engaged and confirmed their engagement in a since-deleted January 2019 Instagram post. The same year, Jasmine starred in Anthony's music video for "Mind over Matter." However, the couple broke off their engagement and went their separate ways in 2021.

Co-stars pay tribute to Ron Cephas Jones

The actor was most well-known for his role as William "Shakespeare" Hill in the critically acclaimed television series "This is Us." His performance in the series earned him four consecutive Primetime Emmy nominations for the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, out of which he won two.

Ron Cephas Jones's fellow co-stars mourned his loss and paid him tributes in the wake of his passing. Mandy Moore said in an Instagram post:

"Getting to know and work with Ron on the wild ride of “This Is Us” was the greatest gift- he was pure magic as a human and an artist…"

Sterling K. Brown also put out an Instagram tribute to the late star. He wrote in the post:

"Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed. Keep them laughing in the next phase of existence, and I’ll see you when I get there."

Sterling K. Brown played Ron's character, William Hill's biological son, Randall Pearson, in the series.