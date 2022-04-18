Who is Jason J. from American Song Contest? Guam native once ranked in top 10 of Billboard reggae chart

Independent artist, songwriter, and father-of-two Jason J. is ready to participate in the American Song Contest on April 18, 2022, representing his native state of Guam on the show.

The official description of episode 5, The Live Qualifiers Part 5, states:

“The live qualifiers conclude as three artists from week four are revealed as moving on to the semi-finals; 11 remaining artists representing their state or territory perform original music to earn America's vote for best hit song.”

All about American Song Contest singer Jason J.

A resident of Glendale, CA, Jason J. will croon his original number Midnight on the upcoming episode of the musical reality show, American Song Contest. The pop-soul island-reggae song is inspired by the pandemic situation. The song was reportedly submitted as a demo to NBC.

Jason J. comes from a traditional Filipino family. He has spent more than two decades surrounded by Guamanian culture and its musical influences in his hometown Guam. Ten years ago, he then moved to LA and started a family.

Initially, it was difficult for Jason to follow his dreams, but he believed in his music and began his journey to make it big in the music world. His hard work paid off as he made it to the top 10 of the Billboard reggae chart in 2017 with his first solo EP, Luminosity.

Known for his distinct vocals, blend of island reggae, and alternative music, Jason J. started writing original music in 2004. Since then, he has performed multiple national tours and large reggae festivals.

About American Song Contest

Performers from all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and the nation's capital will perform their original songs across different genres to compete for America's votes in an eight-week live event. One singer will win the title of Best Original Song at the end.

Rapper Snoop Dogg and singer Kelly Clarkson host the American music reality competition series based on the Eurovision Song Contest. Season 1 of the show started on March 21, 2022, and will end on May 9, 2022.

So far, the show has aired four episodes, with the fifth episode airing on Monday. Episode 6 of the show, titled The Live Semi-Finals, will air on April 25, 2022. The episode description reads:

“The semi-finals begin with 10 artists returning to the stage with an elevated performance of their original song for a chance to earn America's vote; raising the stakes, a redemption song is revealed, adding an 11th artist back into the competition.”

The show's winner will be partly determined by a national jury consisting of 56 members, with each member representing one state and territory. The jury will evaluate each performance based on the singer's live performance, their "artistic expression, hit potential, originality, and visual impression."

Jurors include singer-songwriter Quinn Christopherson, former president of Capitol Records and WB Records, California, Dan McCarroll, and NBC Universal President for Music and Publishing, Illinois, Mike Knobloch, among others.

