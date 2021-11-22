Who was Jeff Johnson? 'Tiger King' star dead by suicide, aged 58

Former reptile dealer Jeff Johnson is no more. The Oklahoma City Police Department reported that he had shot and killed himself in September 2021 in front of his wife. He was 58 years old at the time of his death.

The incident report acquired by TMZ says that Jeff was having a quarrel with his spouse in their garage on September 8. Their children were also home when Johnson suddenly raised a handgun to his head and shot himself.

Cecilia Bartholemew @CeciliaBTory Sad news just in.The star of #TigerKing has committed suicide. I thoroughly enjoyed watching that series.A fine example of entrepreneurship . metro.co.uk/2021/11/22/tig… Sad news just in.The star of #TigerKing has committed suicide. I thoroughly enjoyed watching that series.A fine example of entrepreneurship . metro.co.uk/2021/11/22/tig…

Jeff Johnson’s wife immediately dialed 911 and Johnson still had a pulse when the officers arrived. He was rushed to a hospital, but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. According to Johnson’s wife, her husband did not have any history of mental illness and had never attempted suicide before.

About Jeff Johnson in brief

For now, it is only known that Jeff Johnson made a brief appearance in the fourth episode of the famous Netflix documentary, Tiger King. While appearing on the episode, he spoke about various controversies between Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin and rival Joe Exotic.

Johnson was interviewed in the documentary and was a good friend of Joe Exotic until they had a falling out. He even started an online campaign claiming that Joe and Jeff Lowe were frauds, which even led to them responding online.

Jeff Johnson appeared in the Netflix documentary Tiger King (Image via CeciliaBTory/Twitter)

Since Johnson did not have a Wikipedia page, details related to his family, date of birth, and education are currently unknown.

Prior to Jeff Johnson, another Tiger King star, Erik Cowie, also passed away in September 2021. The zookeeper died at the age of 52 and the cause of death was mentioned as natural. Erik Cowie was found dead in a bedroom in a Brooklyn apartment building. He was reportedly visiting a friend in New York.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tiger King is a true-crime documentary streaming series based on the life of former zookeeper and convicted felon Joe Exotic. The first season was released on March 20, 2020, on Netflix followed by the second season on November 17, 2021. The documentary received a positive response despite being criticized for some reasons.

Edited by Atul S