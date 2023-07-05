Who is Jennifer Faison? Details explored ahead of Hulu's Betrayal: The Perfect Husband

TV producer Jennifer Faison's life turned upside down when it was revealed that her husband of seven years and college sweetheart Spencer Herron was a s*xual predator. Herron, who was a high school teacher and a former member of the Air National Guard, had managed to maintain the perfect facade in front of Faison, hiding his numerous affairs with friends, coworkers, and neighbors, that date back to the week of their wedding.

Jennifer Faison reportedly found out about Herron's history when one afternoon she came home to see him sitting on the sofa with his head in his hands. After repeatedly asking him what happened, Herron passed a note to Faison that read "search warrant." Having slowly uncovered the fact that her husband had assaulted numerous students at his place of employment, and in doing so led a double life for several years, Faison was devastated.

After all these years, Faison has finally decided to speak out against Herron's actions in the upcoming Hulu miniseries Betrayal: The Perfect Husband, which premieres on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. The show, which is based on the new iHeartPodcasts and Glass Podcasts' title Betrayal, will see Faison describe her experience of having had her life completely after Spencer Herron's actions came to light.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of s*xual assault. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jennifer Faison serves as an executive producer at the Glass Entertainment Group

Jennifer Faison currently resides in Acworth, Georgia. Having kept her life away from the public eye for so many years, Faison has continued to work on her passion for production. She now serves as an Executive Producer at Glass Entertainment Group. This is the same production team that will be responsible for producing the upcoming Betrayal podcast, upon which the Hulu series is based.

Faison has previously worked at numerous production companies including Bravo TV, Big Table Media, and A+E, among others. She has worked on some top-notch television series including Celebrity Wife Swap, Jersey Shore, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, Backyard Blowout, and more.

Jennifer Faison met Spencer Herron in college

Jennifer Faison and Spencer Herron (Image via Yahoo)

Faison first encountered Spencer Herron in her college classes, where they were both pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Communications. Having developed a strong relationship, the pair stayed together throughout college. However, as college ended, their feelings fizzled out. However, the pair encountered each other almost two decades later and decided to get married after briefly dating.

Their relationship lasted over seven years until Herron's criminal history came to light. The former Kell High School teacher had reportedly assaulted numerous students at the school over the years. He would urge the students to come to school under the pretense of working for a nonexistent Drone Club and abuse them. He would even go as far as to circulate fake fliers about unsanctioned field trips to lure students outside the campus.

It was also revealed that Herron had numerous affairs during the course of his marriage with women whom he'd gaslight and manipulate to justify his marriage to Faison.

Now that Jennifer Faison is set to open up about her experience in the new Hulu docuseries, it'll be interesting to get some insight into Spencer Herron's psyche and his ex's healing journey. In a press release, Faison gave audiences an idea about what they can expect from the Hulu series, as she said:

"Spence was the last person who I ever would have guessed would have taken advantage of a kid, and I think anybody else who knew him would have said the same thing. Could it be true that this man I loved was a s*xual predator? I realized that afternoon that life as I knew it would never be the same. The future that we planned was gone, and that was the last time I had seen him."

More about Betrayal: The Perfect Husband

A promotional poster for Betrayal: The Perfect Husband (Image via Twitter/@Johncnharris)

Hulu's new docuseries Betrayal: The Perfect Husband will not only delve into the crimes committed by Spencer Herron but will also feature discussions between Jennifer Faison and Herron's victims, as they speak out about the trauma and pain caused by his actions.

The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows how one woman came to learn that her husband, high school teacher Spencer Herron, was engaging in several s*xual assaults and improper behavior with his teenage students."

The three-episode series, which is based on the iHeartPodcasts' title Betrayal, is produced by Wendy Krantz, David Sloan, Nancy Glass, and Jon Hirsch.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband will premiere on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, exclusively on Hulu.

