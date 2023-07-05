Hulu's Betrayal: The Perfect Husband - Where is Spencer Herron today?

In 2019, it was revealed that Spencer Herron, a resident and high school teacher in Cobb County, Georgia, had assaulted numerous students at his place of work. He was found guilty of multiple counts of s*xual assault and was later handed six years in prison and approximately 15 years of probation for the horrific crime.

Herron, who was married to TV producer Jennifer Faison, had reportedly assaulted three students in his class from 2016 onwards. He would text his students during the holidays and urge them to come to school under the pretense of some work for school clubs and class homework.

The former teacher would also take his students on unsanctioned field trips and abuse them. However, one of his victims spoke out against his abuse and filed a lawsuit, leading the former teacher to be arrested and imprisoned.

Spencer Herron was booked into the Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville, Georgia, where he served his six-year sentence. He was released on June 1, 2023.

The new Hulu miniseries Betrayal: The Perfect Husband will not only document the horrific case but will also feature interviews with Herron's wife and the victims. The show will premiere on the streaming platform on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

The official synopsis of the series, as per IMDb, reads:

"Follows how one woman came to learn that her husband, high school teacher Spencer Herron, was engaging in several s*xual assaults and improper behavior with his teenage students."

Spencer Herron was sentenced to six years in prison for s*xually assaulting a student over multiple school years

Jennifer Faison and Spencer Herron

In December 2019, Spencer Herron, a video production teacher at Kell High School in Cobb County, was convicted of s*xually assaulting numerous students at his high school. It was revealed that Herron had been texting one of his students over the school's summer break and urging her to come to school for some non-existent club work.

The student, who was 16 at the time, revealed that Herron had abused her both inside and outside the campus and had shockingly created fake papers and circulars for unsanctioned field trips to lure students out of campus and assault them. After months of being a victim of Herron's inappropriate behavior, she reported him to the school administrators. However, she shockingly did not get any help.

Spencer's victim did not give up and instead filed a lawsuit against Herron and the school administration. Considering the overwhelming evidence, it did not take long for the jury to acquit Herron of the horrific crimes. The school administration was also made to pay hefty fines for their inability to safeguard the student and report the crime.

Spencer Herron

In a statement released to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the victim stated that her reason to speak out against the abuse was "to help make sure other girls are safe when they go to school."

"I hope this shows other victims and their families that they can stand up for themselves too, I want girls to know that it is wrong for a trusted adult to abuse that trust to manipulate them into doing things they are not comfortable with. Victims should also not feel guilty or ashamed of themselves," the statement further read.

During the trial, it had also come to light that Herron had assaulted several other students throughout his employment. One student even revealed that Herron had had s*x with her, even when she refused to do so.

Another student revealed that she'd been told to "be quiet" after she started crying. However, these cases never quite made it to the forefront as Herron was eventually caught due to the former victim.

Spencer Herron has now been released from jail following his six-year sentence at the Wilcox State Prison in Abbeville, Georgia.

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband revisits the crimes committed by Spencer Herron in 2019.

