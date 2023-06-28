How much is 188 months in years? Casanova prison sentence and charges explained

Casanova was sentenced to 188 months on June 27, 2023, on charges related to racketeering and narcotics. 188 months is equal to 15 years and six months. U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced the sentencing news.

Damian Williams stated that the singer fired a gun that injured someone and led to a shootout. He further stated:

"Further, Senior's stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone's successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today's sentencing – along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case – shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison."

4ortunefame💰👑💰 @4ortunefame Casanova is sentenced to 188 months Fed bid.. for Gang-related Racketeering and Drug charges..



Devil is in the details.. literally!

..read comments.. Casanova is sentenced to 188 months Fed bid.. for Gang-related Racketeering and Drug charges..Devil is in the details.. literally!..read comments.. https://t.co/yzxPzEVr70

Casanova was accused of being the leader of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Bloods Gang or Gorilla Stone as per the sentencing by U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern.

Also known as Caswell Senior, he pleaded guilty in May 2022 on various felony charges. Also, he accepted his involvement in a shooting incident in Florida in July 2020, alongside a robbery in New York City in August 2018. He confessed to trafficking 100 kilograms of marijuana as the leader of the Gorilla Stone gang.

Casanova was one of the members of the Gorilla Stone gang and an arrest warrant was issued in 2020

The prosecutors of the Southern District of New York Federal Court issued an arrest warrant for Casanova in December 2020. Senior was accused of being a leader of the Gorilla Stone gang and that he was one of the 18 alleged members of the gang.

Casanova's arrest warrant was issued in 2020 (Image via Michelle Farsi/Getty Images)

Charges of racketeering, murder, narcotics, firearms, and fraud offenses were imposed on him. FBI apprehended around 17 gang members, but Senior was not detained, and an arrest warrant was issued against him. He eventually surrendered to the authorities in December 2020.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said that members of the Gorilla Stone gang were involved in acts of violence, narcotics trafficking, and fraud by exploiting benefits programs that would offer assistance in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Stating that various Southern District communities suffered because of the gang, Strauss added:

"Most shocking, as alleged in the indictment, a minor was murdered in furtherance of the gang's activities. Because of the extraordinary work of our law enforcement partners, the defendants now face federal charges for their crimes."

Caswell pleaded guilty to charges of a gang-related federal racketeering case alongside drug dealing and robbery. While speaking to Complex, his attorney James Kousourus said that his client was planning to voluntarily surrender to the authorities after being informed of the indictment and charges. He continued:

"He was never 'on the run.' All he intended was a peaceful surrender. He respects the judicial process and is confident that he will be exonerated."

Casanova has released only one album in his career so far

Casanova started his career with the single Don't Run, which was released in March 2016. He then joined the Warehouse/Roc Nation the same year and released a song titled Line Me.

His debut album, Behind These Scars, was released in October 2019 and an EP titled Commissary was released the previous year. He also made guest appearances in the singles of Maino, Problem, Papoose, and DJ Premier.

Poll : 0 votes