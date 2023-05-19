O.J. Simpson has been in the public eye for decades, either on the football field or on our televisions. The former NFL running back has never been one to shy away from talking about major issues. Simpson took to his Twitter account when asked about the recent sexual abuse case involving former President Donald Trump.

Simpson spoke about how Trump could be in some trouble and if there will be any financial compensation:

"When I first heard about E Carroll's case against Donald, I didn't think much about it cause I figured 30 years later, this is not going to go anywhere. They said it was a civil case, which is kinda confusing.

"How many people could come out of the woodwork 30 years later and claim some celebrity or some rich guy did something to them? But then when I saw that they were gonna let that Access Hollywood tapes, I said, 'Ah, maybe Donald's gonna be in some trouble.'"

O.J. Simpson @TheRealOJ32 This week in court. Trump & Tiger This week in court. Trump & Tiger https://t.co/R8xdX7xF3m

Simpson added:

"And it turns out I'm pretty sure it was those tapes and some words from some other comments that he made in the deposition that ended up leading to him losing this particular verdict [...] I totally disagree with the case I had here in Vegas, but hey, I do believe we have to respect the jury's verdict. I don't think Donald in the end is gonna have to pay $5 million."

However, Trump was found guilty in the civil case and the jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million. The 75-year-old was right about how damaging the Access Hollywood tapes would be in the case.

Simpson is no stranger to legal issues as he was acquitted of the murders of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. The former NFL star has also taken his opinions to another social media platform, TikTok.

O.J. Simpson and his NFL Career

O.J. Simpson has made his money by way of his 11 seasons in the NFL. He spent the first nine with the Buffalo Bills and his final two with the San Francisco 49ers. The USC Trojans great led the league in rushing yards in four of his nine seasons with Buffalo.

He was a six-time Pro Bowl and a five-time All-Pro in his career, rushing for 11,236 yards and 61 touchdowns. O.J. Simpson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985.

