NFL fans are incredulous to see that OJ Simpson not only has launched a TikTok account but also has been commentating and joking about his past on some of the videos.

The former running back's account @looseyjuicyy has 190k followes and 10 videos. Weirdly enough, he looks like someone who has enough understanding of how to promote himself in the platform, and his videos have a good number of views.

But everyone who knows his story would never give attention to a guy like him, which is why the reaction from NFL fans has been wild.

OJ Simpson's NFL career stats in review

The former running back played in the league for 11 seasons and was a big star during his time. He won the MVP award in 1973, the same year he won the Comeback Player of the Year award. He became the first player to elipse the 2,000 rushing yards mark.

From 1972 to 1976, while playing for the Buffalo Bills, he was voted to the First Team All-Pro and to the Pro Bowl all five years. He was one of the most dominant players of the 70's, leading the league in rushing yards and touchdowns multiple times during that span.

The problem with Simpson is that he remained in the spotlight once his career was over. For the wrong reasons.

Why is OJ Simpson such a controversial figure?

His life post-football was full of problems. The main controversy regarded the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, who were both stabbed to death at her home. He led the police on chase via vehicle and was subsequently arrested and tried once apprehended.

He was acquitted in a trial that lasted eight months. However, in 2007, he was convicted after leading five men into an armed robbery in Las Vegas. He remained in prison until 2017, when he was released.

The former running back is now 75 years old. Although most fans know that he's not someone to praise, there are a lot of people who don't know his story. Based on his follow count, they appear to buy into his persona on TikTok.

