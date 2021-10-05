Who is Jenny 69? Influencer savagely trolled online over her song 'La 69'

YouTuber and social media influencer Jenny 69 has become the topic of discussion online after she released her latest song titled ‘La 69.’ The unpopular video holds more dislikes than likes on YouTube but has still bagged over 2.8 million views. Following the release, Twitter could not stop dissing the track and many netizens also shared that they cannot put up with the song.

Why is Jenny 69 receiving backlash for her latest single?

Jenny 69 took to Instagram on September 24 to share a snippet of her debut music video, which was to be dropped on October 1. The 27-year-old did not expect to become the subject of criticism when she released the video.

The official music video of La 69 was uploaded to the Lumbre Music group’s YouTube page. Since the video went online, the singer has received more backlash than support.

The song also went on to be termed as a “nightmare” and sits at 181K dislikes versus 44K likes. Some online reactions included:

spooky cactus @kevnplz finally listened to jenny69 and i want my 45 seconds of my life back finally listened to jenny69 and i want my 45 seconds of my life back

Juan De Leon @Jleon873 If Donald Trump and Jenny "Riversai" 69 have taught us anything, it's that we have to stop telling kids they can be anything they want in life. If Donald Trump and Jenny "Riversai" 69 have taught us anything, it's that we have to stop telling kids they can be anything they want in life.

Alejandro Nevarez🦋🖤 @champagneajdro Showed my mom that song by Jenny 69 and she said she’d rather hear about my day than listen to that shit again. Im Thinking bout things now… Showed my mom that song by Jenny 69 and she said she’d rather hear about my day than listen to that shit again. Im Thinking bout things now…

eileen💕 @ElleenMagana Jenny 69 really pissed off god with that song Jenny 69 really pissed off god with that song

glenda🌈🦋🇭🇳 @itsglendabb We skip Jenny 69 in this car We skip Jenny 69 in this car

citlaly @Iacroixstan society if jenny 69 had never become popular society if jenny 69 had never become popular https://t.co/XiH8vxHHVu

Mauricio 🤠 @MAURICIO_PICAZO Jenny 69 was one of the girls eating Hot Cheetos at 7am and skipping class all day long at the local strip mall Jenny 69 was one of the girls eating Hot Cheetos at 7am and skipping class all day long at the local strip mall

ᴋ ʏ @Hisduck Jenny69 in her new song: “shoutout to everybody in the I.E.”Riverside and The whole I.E. Jenny69 in her new song: “shoutout to everybody in the I.E.”Riverside and The whole I.E. https://t.co/StDuyeuBhy

Karla ✨ @_karlaaxxx Jenny69’s friends fake af for letting her drop that song 🙅🏻‍♀️😂 Jenny69’s friends fake af for letting her drop that song 🙅🏻‍♀️😂

Los Angeles’ trending pop-culture site ‘L.A. Taco’ took it upon themselves to review the disliked song. The publication read:

“Music-and-harmony-wise, sure it could be argued that “La 69” is bad. Terrible, actually, probably the worst song I’ve heard all year. What really sent the song off the rails was the ad-lib in between bars. It sounds like she’s in a massage chair with her mouth open. My problem with that is it doesn’t sound authentic at all. It felt like she felt obligated to put it there to sound *authentic*.”

Though Jenny 69 continues to receive negative feedback online, it seems like she plans to avoid the criticism. The debut singer has been taking to her Instagram stories to boast about the limited positive reviews she has been receiving.

Who is Jenny69?

Jennifer Ruiz aka Jenny 69 is a Mexican-American social media influencer who hails from Riverside, CA. Aside from her fashion content online, she gained internet stardom after going through a range of plastic surgeries.

Jenny 69 has accumulated a large social media following, amassing over 1.03 subscribers on YouTube and over 2 million followers on Instagram. She gained popularity online for her beauty and fashion content, but her fame online appears to have taken a backseat following the release of the unpopular song.

