Who is Jeremiah Green? Support pours in as Modest Mouse drummer battles stage 4 cancer

Rock band Modest Mouse’s founding member Jeremiah Green has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. The drummer’s mother, Carol Namatame, in a recent Facebook post disclosed her son’s diagnosis. However, it is not clear from the post regarding what kind of cancer the artist is suffering from.

In the post, Namatame wrote:

“Please send healing vibes for my son, Jeremiah Green, who is battling stage 4 cancer. He is so strong, and so brave, and hanging in there!”

Additionally, veteran Seattle radio personality DJ Marco Collins shared Green’s diagnosis and noted that Mouse will no longer be going on tour. In his Facebook post, he wrote:

“Just found out my friend Jeremiah Green (Modest Mouse) has pulled off the band’s tour because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments to battle Stage 4 Cancer. Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!) Sending him nothing but love & healing energy! Get well buddy. We’re all pulling for you!"

Jeremiah Green co-founded Modest Mouse with frontman Isaac Brock

Jeremiah Green was one of the founding members of Modest Mouse in 1993, along with frontman Isaac Brock and bassist Eric Judy.

The artist left the band temporarily in 2003, when he was suffering from mental health issues. At the time, he was admitted into a mental institution for six hours on the advice of his bandmate and frontman, Isaac Brock.

Last year, Green spoke to NME during the release of their album, The Golden Casket. The artist, who had also suffered from a rough childhood, told the publication:

“What actually saved me [was that] Isaac was looking out for me… Isaac was one of the few people who actually knew what was going on with me.”

Jeremiah Green has appeared on every other album except for Modest Mouse's second album, Good News For People Who Like Bad News, which was recorded during his 2003 absence and whose 1.5 million copies were sold in the US. The drummer is married to Lauren Green and they share a son, Wilder, who was born in 2016.

Jeremiah Green is not performing on Modest Mouse’s tour

The band announced their 2022 tour earlier in February this year, which they recently concluded. The tour was in support of the band’s 25th anniversary of their popular album, The Lonesome Crowded West.

Green was part of the tour for their early dates but pulled out of it due to his diagnosis. The band will perform at various festivals next year, including the Lollapalooza and the Festival Estereo Picnic.

Modest Mouse 2023 Tour Dates:

March 17 - 19 -- Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 -- Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 17 - 19 -- Lollapalooza Chile 2023 -- Santiago, Chile

March 23 - 26 -- Festival Estereo Picnic 2023 -- Sopo, Colombia

March 24 - 26 -- Lollapalooza Brasil 2023 -- São Paulo, Brazil

March 30 -- Pabellón Cuervo -- Ciudad De México, Mexico

March 31 - April 2 -- Pa'l Norte 2023 -- Monterrey, Mexico

The band's recent work includes their seventh studio album, The Golden Casket, which was preceded by the singles We Are Between, Leave a Light On, and The Sun Hasn't Left.

