Who is Jess King? Allegra from 'And Just Like That' is engaged to controversial Brass Against singer Sophia Urista

Sophia Urista popped the question of engagement to the fitness instructor from Peloton, Jess King, on the debut of her music video 'Everything About You' live on September 2020 in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Jessica King's instant reaction was:

"Yes, a thousand times, yes!"

Sophia Urista, 36, was a contestant on 'The Voice' in 2016, after being chosen by Miley Cyrus, who was a judge at the time. She comes from a very conservative family and was previously pursuing a career in medicine after which she shifted her focus to music.

Who is Jess King?

Jess King, 36, is an instructor from New York who specializes in bike and tread classes. She is known as a life coach as well as a professional dancer from 'So You Think You Can Dance'. She made it to the top 10, but was forced to quit the show due to an injury where she broke two ribs and fractured another.

Jess King has also played a big part in the events of the reboot premiere of 'And Just Like That', and portrayed the role of Peloton instructor Allegra.

On the show, Chris Noth's character, Mr. Big, is known to have collapsed and died of a heart attack shortly after a 45-minute workout session with Allegra.

After this scene was aired, Jess King's company suffered a huge loss of over 76%, as the firm's value dropped from $162 to $34 on the stock market.

Jess king's relationship timeline with Brass Against singer Sophia Urista

Jess King had just started working at Peloton when she met Sophia Urista, the lead singer of the band "Brass Against", at a cabaret nightclub back in 2015. According to PopSugar, Jess revealed in an interview:

"I just felt overcome and overwhelmed by this pull and draw towards her and I walked up to her and said something totally ridiculous. Something like, "Hey, do you want to hook up?"'

As per sources, they did not start dating each other right after they met but gradually their feelings grew stronger and they eventually got together.

Jess also explained that:

"When you meet Sophia, you can't help but recognize and acknowledge how incredible she is, not as my partner, but just as a person in general."

She further added:

"I would not be where I am, or who I am, if it wasn't for her. Her love has healed me in so many ways."

The couple is currently focusing on family planning, as Jess King and Sophia Urista want to have children soon.

