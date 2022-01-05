Who was Jessie Lee Daniels? Force MDs singer dies aged 57

Force MDs member Jessie Lee Daniels recently passed away. His management team confirmed the news, and the band paid tribute to him on Facebook, saying:

“He ate, sleep [sic] and breathe music everyday. Please put a heart up for him. He was loved!!!!!!!!!! TO the family, friends and fans today we lost a real talent. Our condolences goes out to his siblings, kids and the Force MDs.”

Jessie Lee Daniels was 57 years old at the time of his death, and details on his cause of death are yet to be revealed.

In brief, about Jessie Lee Daniels and Force MDs

Born on July 4, 1963, Jessie Lee Daniels was a vocalist of the popular vocal group Force MDs. Further details on his family and educational background currently remain unknown.

The group was formed in 1981 in Staten Island, New York. Force MDs is mainly known for two of their classics in the 1980s —— Tender Love and Love is a House.

Initially known as The L.D.s, the group did not gain any recognition initially and were among the first vocal groups to intermix doo-woop-affected singing with hip-hop beats.

Brothers Stevie D., Antoine “T.C.D.’ Lundy and Rodney “Khalil” Lundy, alongside their uncle Jesse Lee Daniels, were the first members of the group. They were then joined by “Trisco” Pearson and Charles “Mercury” Nelson.

They were signed by Tommy Boy Records in 1984 and released their first debut album, Love Letters. They then released a collection of R&B hits during the 1980s that received a positive response from the audience.

The Force MDs made a name for themselves in the 1980s (Image via Force M.D.'s/Facebook)

The Force MDs then scored their first R&B hit, Love is a House, from their third album, Touch & Go, in 1987. Following the release of their fourth album, Step to Me, in 1990, the group became more famous.

The band’s 1994 album, Moments in Time, failed to generate any buzz. However, they appeared in the songs of the album, Ironman, in 1996.

Three members of the group died within five years. Nelson died of a heart attack in 1995, followed by Dr. Rock in 1996. Antoine Lundy then died of Lou Gehrig’s disease in 1998.

The remaining members made a comeback with the album called The Reunion in 2000. However, it was not as successful as their previous hits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Trisco Pearson then passed due to Stage 4 cancer in September 2016. Following his death, the band released another album, Our Favorite Joints.

Edited by Ravi Iyer