Who is Jessie Sotto? Dollar General store worker fired after viral video showed her mowing down alleged shoplifter with car

A Dollar General employee, Jessie Sotto, has been terminated from her position after a viral video showed her using her car to apprehend an alleged shoplifter. Sotto, who is reportedly disappointed by her dismissal, expressed her love for her job and believed she acted in the best interests of her former employer.

A video of the incident showed Jessie Sotto pursuing the alleged shoplifter with her car and then hitting him in the driveway of a home.

The video has garnered more than 12 million views on Twitter, but it’s unclear when and where it was taken. However, Newsweek cited another Twitter page stating that the incident happened on May 11, somewhere in California.

Jessie Sotto incident involving alleged shoplifter sparks controversy

A Ring camera on a homeowner's property captured a white SUV hitting a man on a bicycle who was carrying several items allegedly taken from Dollar General. The impact caused the man to fall off his bike, spilling the goods across the driveway. Jessie Sotto, the Dollar General employee then emerged from the car, and a heated exchange ensued, with Sotto accusing the man of theft.

Jessie Sotto, a criminal justice major in college, claims that the alleged shoplifter had been a recurring problem at the store, disregarding previous warnings to cease stealing. Feeling frustrated, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Video of the incident shows Sotto arguing into the bike (Screengrab via Law&Crime)

According to her, the alleged shoplifter had left the store without paying for items such as chips, donuts, bread, cheese, and bologna. Sotto claims that she pursued him, asking him to return the merchandise. When he refused and insulted her, she attempted to stop him by using her car.

The man has expressed his intention to press charges against Jessie Sotto and according to California's penal code, assault with a deadly weapon involves assaulting someone with a weapon other than a firearm or using force that could result in severe bodily harm.

If convicted of a misdemeanor, Jessie Sotto could face up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $1,000, or both. A felony charge carries a potential sentence of four years in state prison and a fine of up to $10,000, or a combination of both.

Meanwhile, the video has sparked a debate about the appropriate response to shoplifting incidents and has generated a mixed response from online viewers. Some praised Jessie Sotto's reaction to the alleged theft, while others criticized her actions, deeming them excessive and unnecessary, potentially constituting assault with a deadly weapon.

This incident follows previous instances of controversial responses to alleged shoplifting. In April, a pregnant woman in Nashville was shot by a Walgreens worker while she was seven months along, reportedly for shoplifting. The shooting left the woman in critical but stable condition, while the baby remained unharmed.

Similarly, in February, a man was shot and killed by police in Tysons, Virginia, after stealing sunglasses from a shopping mall. The officers' actions have been called into question, with Johnson's family deeming the use of force excessive, as he was unarmed and posed no apparent threat.

