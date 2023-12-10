Who was Jewel married to? Details explored about Ty Murray

Jewel, a Grammy-nominated American singer-songwriter, was previously married to Ty Murray. The couple announced their divorce on July 2, 2014, after six years of marriage. However, they are committed to maintaining a friendly relationship. Moreover, in an interview with People, Murray expressed satisfaction with how they are handling the situation.

“I do feel like we are friends," he told PEOPLE in October 2014. "That’s really important to me on a lot of levels. We’re all in a really good spot and we’re all getting all our needs met.” Murray said.

Furthermore, in 2014, Jewel wrote a detailed blog about her separation from Ty. In the blog, she revealed that they divorced because their growth as a couple became stifled. The couple believed they could find greater happiness apart. So, they wanted to separate lovingly and remain friends and devoted co-parents to their son, Kase.

How many children do Jewel and Ty Murray have?

On July 11, 2011, Murray and Jewel welcomed their son, Kase Townes Murray. Jewel underwent an emergency C-section but gave birth to a calm and relaxed baby boy. The couple named their son inspired by Murray's best friend and one of Jewel's favorite musicians, Townes Van Zandt.

How did Ty Murray and Jewel meet?

A still of Jewel (Image via Instagram/@jewel)

According to People, Jewel encountered her future spouse at a 1999 Denver rodeo. She quickly moved to his 2,200-acre ranch in Stephenville, Texas. Then, the couple secretly wed in 2008 at The Cove Atlantis in the Bahamas. The wedding was quite private and included only Jewel's ex-keyboardist Jason Freese, the officiant, and his wife Amy attending.

In their first marriage year, Murray told Cowboys & Indians magazine in 2009 that their bond felt more profound than that of typical newlyweds. Moreover, he reflected on their nine years together on the ranch. In Murray's regard, it felt like they had been married for much longer. He also highlighted their unique careers, noting that sometimes Jewel joined him, and other times he accompanied her.

"We get to spend a lot more time there than you’d think. When we’re together on the ranch we really have the whole day. We don’t get up and go to the office from 8 to 5. Both of us have unique jobs. Sometimes Jewel is with me… and sometimes I’m where she is. But when we’re at the ranch, we’re away from it all." Murray said.

Did Ty Murray remarry after divorcing Jewel?

Yes, Ty Murray is married to Paige Duke, a fellow rodeo enthusiast from South Carolina. Murray and Duke met in 2014 at a National Rodeo Finals after-party in Las Vegas. They dated for two years before getting engaged on September 1, 2016. Furthermore, the couple married in September 2017. They also welcomed their daughter, Oakley, in September 2018.

Ty Murray is recognized by the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame for his sportsmanship

A still of Murray (Image via Instagram/@tymurraybr)

From a tender age, Ty Murray was naturally drawn to the danger and thrill of bull riding. It was this zeal that motivated him to become the co-founder of Professional Bull Riders in the 1990s. Furthermore, later, in the early 2000s, Murray also became its President. His bull riding achievements also include two championships and seven all-around titles.

In August 2023, he entered the New Mexico Sports Hall of Fame. Murray expressed that winning his seventh all-around championship was a pivotal moment in his life, celebrated by fans worldwide.

What is the net worth of Ty Murray?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ty Murray has an estimated net worth of $6 million. He earned this wealth through athletic achievements and endorsement deals. Additionally, Murray has promoted brands like Miller Light Beer and has worked as a bull riding commentator for CBS.

Jewel and Ty Murray's journey, from their initial meeting in 1999 to their divorce in 2014, reflects a narrative of growth, change, and mutual respect.