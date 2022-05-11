Who is Jillian Grace? All about David Spade's baby mama as actor shares rare picture with daughter, Harper

Comedian and TV host David Spade recently shared a rare picture of his daughter Harper on Instagram. The 14-year-old is David's daughter from his previous relationship with actress and model Jillian Grace.

The caption on the post, shared on May 10, reads,

“Harper crushing it before our friends bat mitzvah rager. My shirt got a bit john travolta in all the chaos.”

In the picture, Spade is seen in a black suit with a white button-up top at the event, with his shaggy brown locks parted. Harper is wearing a black wool coat over a maroon floral dress with her blonde locks parted down the middle.

David received much praise and responses from his friends, including Lauren Lapkus, who wrote, "Harper is so pretty!" Howard Stern’s wife Beth left a heart emoji, and broadcaster Lauren Sivan commented, ‘I’ve never seen her smile in a photo with you! Congrats. You finally did it!’

Everything to know about Jillian Grace, David Spade’s ex

Jillian Grace is an actress and model and is also a certified personal trainer and a student of yodeling. She also appeared on The Girls Next Door and has been featured on the cover of renowned magazines.

David Spade and Jillian Grace celebrate with their daughter Harper at the Mad Tea Party at Disneyland in 2011 (Image via Paul Hiffmeyer/Getty Images)

Born on December 20, 1985, in Arkansas, United States, she grew up in Washington, Missouri. She is of American nationality, and her ethnicity is Caucasian. Her mother, Katharine Walter, sent photos and a letter about Jillian to Howard Stern, and she appeared on Stern’s show.

There's not much detailed information about her education, career, or family history.

Jillian did a test shoot for Playboy and became the Playmate of the Month in the March 2005 issue of the famous men’s magazine. She first appeared in the video documentary Playboy: Hef’s Halloween Spectacular in 2005 and was a part of the TV series Howard Stern on Demand.

Grace then appeared in other movies and television series like The Girls Next Door, The Against, The House Bunny, etc. Her net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

Jillian Grace and David Spade’s relationship history

Jillian Grace and David Spade began dating in October 2007. However, they separated after being together for some time and welcomed a daughter, Harper Spade, in August 2008.

Grace was previously in a relationship with actor David Gallagher. They started dating in March 2005 but separated in November of the same year.

David Wayne Spade is a famous actor, stand-up comedian, television host, and writer. He was a cast member on Saturday Night Live and began an acting career in film and television. He then appeared in films like Black Sheep, The Wrong Missy, Tommy Boy, and others.

