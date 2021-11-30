Who are Joe Coleman’s parents? Family questions ‘The Bachelorette’ star’s proposal decision

The Bachelorette Season 18’s upcoming episode will see Michelle Young’s four men bring their parents to Minnesota for the hometown week. However, Joe Coleman didn’t have to do so, as he is a native of Young’s hometown.

Joe grew up in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with his parents David and Julie Coleman. He also has a brother, Dan Coleman, who is married.

In the latest sneak peek video of The Bachelorette episode 7, Joe is asked a tough question by his family:

“Do you think you’re ready to propose?”

The clip didn’t show Joe’s response, but fans will soon get to know the answer.

Joe Coleman takes ‘The Bachelorette’ Michelle Young on a prom date

In the upcoming episode, Joe will ask Young to a college prom. They will be seen dancing, clicking pictures, and wearing Prom King and Queen crowns.

Regular viewers must know that Joe and Young chatted back and forth, years before The Bachelorette. Apparently, the fifth-grade teacher had a crush on him, and thus, she slid into his DMs, but the handsome hunk later ghosted her.

Now, it seems the real estate developer is very much into Young, and the feelings look mutual. Several times, fans have pointed out that the Bachelorette is inclined toward Joe. It might be because they belong to the same city, share the same interest in basketball, and, as mentioned earlier, Young had a crush on him.

Will Joe be Young’s choice? Only time will tell.

When will ‘The Bachelorette’ episode 7 air?

The Bachelorette episode 7 will air on Tuesday, November 30, at 8.00 PM Eastern Time (ET) on ABC. The upcoming episode will not just be about family meetings and greetings, but also, heartbreaks.

Young has to let go of one man again. The official synopsis of The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 7 reads:

“It’s hometowns week! In a fun twist this season, Michelle’s final four men are bringing their families to her in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Designed to show off some of the guys’ own hometown stories, their dates are filled with skateboarding, apple-picking, a romantic prom and even a confession of falling in love. With so much at stake and so little time left, Michelle knows that tonight’s breakup will be the most difficult of the journey so far, and after seeing some red flags, she begins to wonder if all of her men are ready for love.”

To help her decide, Young’s best friends Bri and Serena P will pay her a visit.

The remaining men on The Bachelorette Season 18 are Nayte, Brandon J., Joe, and Rodney. In the previous episode, Olu, Clayton, and Martin were the ones who had to leave the show.

Edited by R. Elahi